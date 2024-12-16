Liam Byrne addresses ‘surprise’ Hull FC links as prop delivers honest personal reflection on 2024 season

By Josh McAllister
Published 16th Dec 2024, 11:02 BST
Updated 16th Dec 2024, 12:53 BST

Liam Byrne says his links with a Wigan Warriors exit came as a surprise, while the prop admits he learned plenty of lessons from the 2024 season which saw him finish the year strongly.

Head coach Matt Peet rubbished the rumours that the Ireland international could leave the Brick Community Stadium ahead of 2025, after being name-checked at a Hull FC fan forum last month - although director of rugby Richie Myler was respectful in his response, admitting it ‘wasn’t right’ to talk about contracted players.

“It was quite a surprise to be fair, because I hadn’t heard anything directly,” said Byrne.

Wigan Warriors prop Liam Byrne is off-contract at the end of 2025Wigan Warriors prop Liam Byrne is off-contract at the end of 2025
Wigan Warriors prop Liam Byrne is off-contract at the end of 2025

“It was just rumours, but it’s not too surprising with the amount of stuff that gets put out there.”

The 25-year-old has been a regular under Peet for the Warriors, with 23 appearances across the Grand Slam campaign - featuring in every trophy final win, including a start in the World Club Challenge triumph over Penrith Panthers.

He would later find his game time predominantly from the interchange bench with Luke Thompson and Ethan Havard starting in the front-row, and insists that he learned a lot from the season and the new disciplinary processes, missing a total of six games due to suspension.

“I always enjoy starting, and it was a bit of a sketchy season somewhat,” Byrne reflected honestly on his personal campaign.

“It took me off the bat a little bit maybe and I had to come off the bench quite a lot, which was something I needed to get used to for the team. I was happy with whatever position I needed to work from.

“It was a good year all in all, but probably the beginning and the middle of the year was quite a weird one for me with a couple of bans and stuff. There were some things that I needed to work on in my game and things I needed to tidy up.

“It was quite a different year for me, but I think once I started to wrap my head around it, I improved.

“It was a real year for learning, so I don’t mind that it didn’t go how I might have wished for at the start of the year, but it’s everything that I needed and more.”

Byrne enters another week of pre-season before a Christmas break, concluding with the renowned Formby beach session.

He joined his team-mates at the beginning of December alongside Kruise Leeming in preparations for another title-defending campaign, with the Warriors to open 2025 with a home match against local rivals Leigh Leopards.

“I had a pretty chilled out off-season, so I was ready to come back,” Byrne added.

“I went to Thailand with my girlfriend, Anna, and then I had a bit of training towards the back end in the gym.

“It’s been good to get back in and see all the lads. There’s a lot of lads that have come up from the system and everyone is working really hard.

“Formby beach is a tough session, but it’s normally the last one before Christmas and all the lads get stuck in to it. It’s always one to look forward to in some kind of respect, because you get to rest with your family after one last big push.”

