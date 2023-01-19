Matty Peet’s side get their campaign underway against Hull KR at Craven Park on February 18 (K.O. 1pm), in a repeat of last year’s opener.

As part of their preparations, the Warriors will compete in a number of pre-season games across the next few weeks, which will provide opportunities for players throughout their squad.

“I’m excited for the start of it now,” Farrell said.

Liam Farrell

“The full squad has been together for a few weeks, and things are starting to look good.

“It can be a bit stop-start sometimes, but when everyone is in as one, it’s miles better.

“Let’s not get carried away with ourselves, but we are pretty happy with where we are at.

“It’s building nicely and we’ve got a couple of friendlies to warm-up, where we’ll see a couple of new faces.

“We’ve then got (Sam) Powell’s testimonial, where I’m sure you’ll see quite a strong squad, and then it’s only a week away until Super League then.

“It’s exciting but we’ve still got quite a bit of work in the pre-season yet to make sure we improve and get ready for the year.”

Wigan will field a young squad for trips to Whitehaven (January 22) and Barrow Raiders (January 29), before naming a more senior side for Sam Powell’s testimonial game against Salford Red Devils at the DW Stadium (February 5).

