Lively Leeming and mighty Mago: Three takeaways as Warriors claim big win in final pre-season friendly

Lively Leeming

Something Wigan arguably have not had for a while is a hooker who can be lively from the play-the-ball and add to the attacking options.

Patrick Mago crosses for a rare try during the pre-season friendly against Hull

That’s no disrespect to ex-Wigan hooker Sam Powell or current nine Brad O’Neill, who are different kinds of players.

But new recruit Kruise Leeming jumped out with every chance he could at the MKM Stadium, something that stood out against Tony Smith’s outfit.

The 28-year-old former Leeds Rhinos captain is up there for one of the signings of the 2024 campaign, and hopefully he can show that during his debut season in Cherry and White.

Head coach Matt Peet has previously stated that he believes having Leeming, O’Neill and Tom Forber will provide a good mix and that has been evident during the pre-season schedule.

Jack Farrimond scores from the interchange bench against Hull

Patrick Mago continues fine form from 2023

The forwards underwent a lot of work in defence and held strong under pressure, particularly in the opening period.

Featuring from the interchange bench, Harvie Hill impressed and if this was his audition for plenty more game time in 2024, the 20-year-old academy product did well.

Patrick Mago looks to have had a strong pre-season and was another who came on from the bench and stood out, continuing on from his strong end to last season that saw him rewarded with a contract renewal.

The 29-year-old also crossed for a rare try to extend Wigan’s lead early in the second 40, with some slick footwork and a dummy to make his way under the sticks. It could be his best year yet at the DW Stadium.

Strength in depth

Boss Peet decided to give the likes of Harry Smith, Bevan French and Liam Farrell early rests in the second half – and the Warriors still looked dangerous.

Half-back replacements Jack Farrimond and Ryan Hampshire both scored, while the likes of Tiaki Chan, Tyler Dupree and Sam Walters featured from the bench – although the latter picked up a ‘substantial’ injury in the closing stages.