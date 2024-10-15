Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Luke Thompson produced an awe-inspiring 76 minute display in the pack to help Wigan Warriors retain their Super League title against Hull KR and complete a historic Grand Slam.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The in-form international made the third-most metres for a Wigan player on the famous Old Trafford turf, with 171 from 17 carries. That also included 76 post-contact metres, only beaten by Ryan Hall’s likewise mighty effort of 103.

Thompson, 29, was also required to play in the back-row while Junior Nsemba underwent a head injury assessment in the first half, with the Young Super League Player of the Year later returning to the action after passing protocols.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luke Thompson and Matt Peet share a joke after winning the 2024 Super League Grand Final

Wigan were crowned champions with a hard-fought 9-2 victory at the Theatre of Dreams, with superstar Bevan French scoring the only try of the physical contest.

“In these big games, you’ve got to keep turning up. I was just focussed on doing my job,” Thompson said post-match.

“We were singing a song in the changing room and I was standing next to Matt Peet and I wasn’t swaying much and he said, ‘Bloody hell, there’s not much movement in the hips.’

"So I said, ‘If you took me off a bit earlier I might have had a bit more movement in them!’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luke Thompson, Ethan Havard and Liam Byrne celebrate with trophies

“But listen, if he wants me to stay out there, I’d stay out there until tomorrow if that’s what’s needed to get the job done.

“It was a tough game. But I feel like I sort of thrive in these sorts of games, I back my fitness and that’s something I pride myself on.

“I’m really proud of all the lads and all the staff. It’s been a special season.”

The no-nonsense forward quickly became a fan favourite at the Brick Community Stadium after signing a four-year deal to return to England from the NRL, and has played a huge part in the club’s success to complete a historic Grand Slam.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A failed head injury assessment from the opening round at Castleford Tigers saw him miss the World Club Challenge battle against Penrith Panthers, while he featured in the 18-8 Challenge Cup Final victory over Warrington Wolves at Wembley.

He played 25 games across the regular Super League season - starting in the front-row with every appearance - as Wigan won back-to-back League Leaders’ Shields for the first time.

Thompson admits he had offers to remain in Australia, having played four seasons with Canterbury Bulldogs, but insists he made the right decision in joining Matt Peet’s Cherry and Whites.

“I’ve got to pinch myself really,” said Thompson, who was voted third for Players’ Player of the Year at Wigan’s for 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m really grateful that the club gave me the opportunity. I was out in the NRL and I had a tough season with injury and only played four games (in 2023). I didn’t know where I wanted to go in my career; stick it out there or come home.

“I could have stayed out there (in Australia), but I’m glad I made the choice to come back to Wigan.

“I’ve enjoyed every minute this year and hopefully this is only just the start."