Man of Steel Bevan French favourite to win Harry Sunderland Trophy with full odds revealed

2023 Man of Steel winner Bevan French has been named favourite to win the Harry Sunderland Trophy by Super League sponsors Betfred.
By Josh McAllister
Published 13th Oct 2023, 10:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 10:14 BST
French, 27, was crowned the competition’s best player during the annual end-of-season awards ceremony, succeeding Salford’s Brodie Croft.

He has been listed the favourite to be named man of the match at Old Trafford against Catalans Dragons on Saturday at 4/1, with legend Sam Tomkins just behind in second-favourite at 5/1 in what will be his last-ever game before hanging up the boots.

Wigan's Bevan French is awarded the Steve Prescott Man of Steel Award 2023Wigan's Bevan French is awarded the Steve Prescott Man of Steel Award 2023
Four different St Helens players have claimed the prestigious trophy during their years of Super League dominance, including incoming Wigan forward Luke Thompson in 2019 before the England international joined Canterbury Bulldogs in the NRL.

Liam Farrell was the last Warriors player to be awarded man of the match at the Theatre of Dreams in 2016 as Wigan claimed a 12-6 victory over Warrington Wolves thanks to tries from Oliver Gildart and Josh Charnley.

The veteran back-rower is 8/1 to win it again this year, with superstar full-back Jai Field third-favourite at 5/1 and half-back Harry Smith listed at 6/1.

Liam Marshall, Abbas Miski and Brad O’Neill have all been given odds of 12/1, with centre Toby King and Jake Wardle 14/1.

NRL-bound Kai Pearce-Paul is 20/1, with loose forward Morgan Smithies 25/1 alongside Catalans centre and 2024 Wigan signing Adam Keighran.

Expected to mark his return and feature from the interchange bench, highly-rated youngster Ethan Havard has been priced at 33/1 alongside Willie Isa and Kaide Ellis.

Catalans stars Mitchell Pearce, Michael McIlorum and Tyrone May are priced 7/1, 16/1 and 18/1 respectively.

