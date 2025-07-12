Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet (left) and his assistant Tommy Leuluai (right) at the Brick Community Stadium

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet said he was pleased with the consistency his side showed in the second half of their win over Huddersfield Giants, whilst sharing praise for playmaker general Harry Smith.

Huddersfield led 10-0 at the break thanks to first half tries from Tui Lolohea and Jacob Gagai.

However, Wigan produced an impressive second half comeback, scoring five unanswered tries through Christian Wade, Jake Wardle (2), Tyler Dupree and Junior Nsemba to claim a 30-10 victory.

"Huddersfield started the better,” said Peet. “We turned the ball over in the first set and gave away a few penalties in the opening exchanges.

"They found their rhythm first with the ball first, and then I thought we started to find our way back in towards the end of the first half, not just the start of the second.

"I don’t think it was a classic game of two halves, I think we probably started to find our flow a bit more before that, a few nearly efforts, including one chalked off, but I thought the second half was a bit more consistent.

"We didn’t brush over the things that happened in the first 20 minutes (in our half-time team talk), we just spoke about simple things like competing, things that we normally do really well, we just missed a couple of things, and it’s fine lines, isn’t it? If you miss the opportunity to compete, then it can unfold, particularly with a few penalties and things in there as well.”

Wigan’s second try finished off an off-the-cuff team play, which saw the ball go through the hands of almost everyone on the field, before halfback Smith produced a pinpoint cross-field kick for Wardle to go over.

"I thought we botched it up about five times,” Peet laughed. “It’s just credit to the players’ skill and confidence. There were a few brave passes in there, but we’ve got that ability. I’ve said before that not every team is capable of scoring tries like that, but you’ve got to do the tough stuff first.

"I think the kick from Harry and his vision... I was watching it and it felt frantic, but then once Harry gets the ball, he delivers a touch of class that if a Premier League midfielder pinged that, we’d be watching it forever.”