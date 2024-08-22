Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kaide Ellis donned the captain’s armband in the absence of Liam Farrell at Magic Weekend, helping inspire Wigan Warriors to a 20-0 victory at Elland Road.

The 28-year-old loose forward was named captain minutes ahead of kick-off against St Helens, with veteran back-rower Farrell a late withdrawal in the warm-up due to a calf injury.

Ellis played a huge role in the triumph at the home of Leeds United, receiving praise from head coach Matt Peet during his midweek media duties, believing there’s still yet more to come from the Warriors number 13, who has enjoyed a fine season to date in the iconic shirt.

Kaide Ellis impressed his head coach with his Magic Weekend display

He was however sin-binned in the encounter for head contact on opposition back-rower Joe Batchelor and will miss the Round 23 fixture against Hull FC, copping a one-match ban for a Grade B charge by the Match Review Panel earlier this week.

But rather than honing in on the incident that led to his suspension, Peet was keen to praise the former NRL forward for his recent performance in West Yorkshire.

“There’s a great balance in his game, a good loose forward with that balance of carrying, defending tough, and a few great passes,” Peet said.

“The pass he gave to Adam Keighran in the lead-up to Liam Marshall’s try was sublime.

“I thought it was an outstanding performance as captain and loose forward for this club. He combined skill and controlled aggression.

“I’m really pleased with his development, and I think there’s more in him.”