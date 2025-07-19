Hull FC boss John Cartwright and Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet in conversation ahead of the Round 19 fixture

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet made no excuses for their defeat to Hull FC, and paid credit to the opposition on their performance and victory.

The Warriors went down to a 32-12 defeat to Hull FC in Round 19 of Super League action at the Brick Community Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Hull were 20-0 to the good at half-time thanks to first half tries from Jed Cartwright (2) and Aidan Sezer, as well as four goals from Jack Charles.

Christian Wade and Ethan Havard pulled two tries back for Wigan in the second half, but further efforts from Jordan Rapana and Jack Ashworth sealed the two points for Hull.

"I’m always disappointed to lose, particularly conceding the points the way we did in the first half, but I understand how and why it happened,” Peet said in his post-match press conference.

"Hull FC were very good in terms of completing high, kicking really well, putting us under pressure, forcing mistakes, and we had a bit to overcome, but I think Hull deserved the win.

"I thought we were physical and energetic in parts in the first half; it just got the pimple on it a little bit with our yardage errors. We spoke about fixing them up (at half-time), but also not chasing the scoreboard too early in the second half, and that it could potentially swing, but I never thought it swung, but we probably found some consistency in the game in the second half.

"I think there were a run of things that happened, we nearly scored and didn’t through Zach (Eckersley), and then we lost Zach, we started making yardage errors which Hull FC were good enough to post some points (on the back of) and gain some momentum, so we had to change our team around a little bit, which you’ve always got to have the capability to do, but it just put us on the back foot for a period in the game.”

Wigan remain second in the Super League table following their defeat to Hull, but they are now four points behind league leaders Hull KR, who enjoyed a 34-6 win over Catalans Dragons in the south of France on Saturday evening.

The Warriors are going through a rough patch, having lost three of their last four games, whilst Peet’s side are doing it tough with injuries too, with Bevan French (calf), Abbas Miski (knee), Luke Thompson (calf), Sam Walters (fibula) and Jack Farrimond (hamstring) currently sidelined. Jai Field failed his HIA in their defeat to Hull, whilst Zach Eckersley left the action with a lower leg injury.

“It’s not like there’s one bit of the season where everything is terrible, you come out the other end and everything is brilliant,” Peet explained.

"It’s just an ongoing process of trying to improve, dealing with the troops you’ve got, recover lads from injury, get them back fit and well, every squad is constructed to try to ride the challenge of the whole season, not any one week, every team is missing a few players and it’s how you cope without them.”

Wigan will aim to return to winning ways when they host Catalans Dragons at the Brick Community Stadium on Friday night.