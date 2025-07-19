Brad O'Neill in action for Wigan Warriors against Hull FC

Wigan Warriors suffered a 32-12 defeat against Hull FC at the Brick Community Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Warriors lost centre Zach Eckersley to injury early doors, with Hull then scoring three first half tries through Jed Cartwright (2) and Aidan Sezer, as well as four goals from Jack Charles, to lead 20-0 at the break.

Christian Wade and Ethan Havard pulled tries back for Wigan in the second half, but further efforts from Jordan Rapana and Jack Ashworth sealed a 32-12 win for Hull.

Team News

Wigan coach Matt Peet made two changes to his squad that won against Huddersfield Giants last weekend, with Liam Marshall and Harvie Hill coming in to replace Jacob Douglas and Harvey Makin.

Warriors skipper Liam Farrell made his 400th appearance for his hometown club, whilst Australian forward Kaide Ellis played his 100th game for Wigan.

As for Hull, coach John Cartwright made three changes to his side that beat Wakefield Trinity last time out. Loanee Sam Eseh was unavailable to face his parent club Wigan, whilst Amir Bourouh and Ed Chamberlain were ruled out through head injury protocols. The trio were replaced by Will Hutchinson, Tom Briscoe and Matty Laidlaw, all of whom came onto the bench.

Hull utility Cade Cust, who spent two seasons with Wigan between 2022 and 2023, made his 100th career appearance.

Match Report

Eckersley thought he had opened the scoring for Wigan inside three minutes, but it was chalked off by the referee for a knock-on when going over the line.

Eckersley’s afternoon was then ended early after he was assisted from the field of play in the 13th minute, with it looking like a foot or ankle injury.

Hull posted the first points of the game in the following set after Eckersley’s exit from the action, with Wade failing to deal with a chip from Sezer, and the ball landing in the arms of Cartwright, who dotted the ball down. Charles’ conversion gave FC an early 6-0 lead.

The Black and Whites extended their lead midway through the first half when Sezer punched a hole in Wigan’s defence to assist the supporting Cartwright, who went over. Charles’ conversion was good, and the Warriors trailed 12-0.

Hull got their third on the half hour mark when Sezer charged onto a well-timed flat ball from Cust to score from close range. Charles added the extras and Hull were 18-0 ahead.

Charles added a penalty goal on the brink of the half-time hooter to send the Black and Whites into the changing rooms with a 20-0 advantage.

Wigan pulled one back in the 56th minute thanks to Wade, who got on the outside of Rapana to race 40 metres down the left wing before cutting inside and showing neat footwork to score. Harry Smith converted, but they were still 20-6 down.

Warriors fullback Jai Field was shown a green card on the hour mark after staying down following an innocuous-looking tackle from Davy Litten and left the field for a head injury assessment, which he failed.

And just minutes later, Hull stretched their lead when Wade failed to deal with another high ball, which Rapana capitalised on. Charles converted to put his side in a 26-6 lead.

Wigan scored what would only prove to be a consolation six minutes from time when Havard, who played the full 80 minutes, powered his way over the line from close range. Smith was on target with his conversion.

But it was Hull who had the last say when Ashworth latched onto a neat grubber from Zak Hardaker to score late on. Charles kicked six goals from as many attempts, sealing a 32-12 victory for the Black and Whites.

Wigan: Jai Field; Liam Marshall, Zach Eckersley, Jake Wardle, Christian Wade; Adam Keighran, Harry Smith; Ethan Havard, Brad O’Neill, Tyler Dupree, Junior Nsemba, Liam Farrell, Kaide Ellis. Subs: Patrick Mago, Liam Byrne, Kruise Leeming, Harvie Hill. 18th man: Jacob Douglas.

Tries: Wade, Havard Goals: Smith 2/2

Hull: Zak Hardaker; Harvey Barron, Jordan Rapana, Davy Litten, Lewis Martin; Jack Charles, Aidan Sezer; Herman Ese’ese, Cade Cust, Liam Knight, Jed Cartwright, Brad Fash, Yusuf Aydin. Subs: Tom Briscoe, Jack Ashworth, Matty Laidlaw, Will Hutchinson. 18th man: Cobie Wainhouse.

Tries: Cartwright (2), Sezer, Rapana, Ashworth Goals: Charles 6/6

Referee: Liam Moore Attendance: 14,427