Matt Peet delivers verdict on Wigan Warriors' win over Leeds Rhinos: 'Professional job'
The reigning Super League champions produced a calm, cool and collected display as they ended the regular campaign on a high note, with Peet’s side heading into the play-off semi-finals in a fortnight on the back of five straight wins, having conceded just five tries in their last six matches.
Wigan were 12-0 to the good at half-time against a depleted Leeds side, thanks to first half tries from Abbas Miski and Bevan French. Further efforts from French and Jake Wardle in the second half wrapped up a comfortable win for the Warriors, whilst Chris Hankinson scored a consolation for the Rhinos late on.
“I thought it was a professional job,” said Peet in his post-match press conference. “I’d have taken it on the way down, probably.
"I think both teams will go home relatively pleased. I think a lot of the opening exchanges, set-for-set, there wasn’t a great deal in it, but we executed a few moments, last plays and bits of skill that maybe if they had their talent on the field, they could have posted points as well.
“They’re a good team, they don’t get beaten by many, they know their roles, they are physical, they are fit, so I think both teams will come through healthy, so we’ll take it.”
Peet made four changes to his side after fielding a well-rotated side in their 62-6 demolition of Castleford Tigers the week before, with big guns Adam Keighran, Harry Smith, Liam Byrne and captain Liam Farrell coming back into the starting line-up.
"I thought they contributed really well,” Peet said of his returning players.
"There were elements from the first 20 minutes that we’ll look back and learn from, but Leeds are a good team, so when the lads are ripping into each other, it’s as tough as you’ll get in Super League.
"We’ll learn a bit from those opening exchanges. We managed to get a few of the lads off in the second half, particularly the lads who had (disciplinary) points, so I think at that point, the game probably just fizzled out for both teams a little bit."