Matt Peet applauds the Wigan Warriors fans

Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet praised the ‘professional job’ his side delivered in their 22-6 win over Leeds Rhinos in the final round of the regular Super League season.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The reigning Super League champions produced a calm, cool and collected display as they ended the regular campaign on a high note, with Peet’s side heading into the play-off semi-finals in a fortnight on the back of five straight wins, having conceded just five tries in their last six matches.

Wigan were 12-0 to the good at half-time against a depleted Leeds side, thanks to first half tries from Abbas Miski and Bevan French. Further efforts from French and Jake Wardle in the second half wrapped up a comfortable win for the Warriors, whilst Chris Hankinson scored a consolation for the Rhinos late on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I thought it was a professional job,” said Peet in his post-match press conference. “I’d have taken it on the way down, probably.

"I think both teams will go home relatively pleased. I think a lot of the opening exchanges, set-for-set, there wasn’t a great deal in it, but we executed a few moments, last plays and bits of skill that maybe if they had their talent on the field, they could have posted points as well.

“They’re a good team, they don’t get beaten by many, they know their roles, they are physical, they are fit, so I think both teams will come through healthy, so we’ll take it.”

Peet made four changes to his side after fielding a well-rotated side in their 62-6 demolition of Castleford Tigers the week before, with big guns Adam Keighran, Harry Smith, Liam Byrne and captain Liam Farrell coming back into the starting line-up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I thought they contributed really well,” Peet said of his returning players.

"There were elements from the first 20 minutes that we’ll look back and learn from, but Leeds are a good team, so when the lads are ripping into each other, it’s as tough as you’ll get in Super League.

"We’ll learn a bit from those opening exchanges. We managed to get a few of the lads off in the second half, particularly the lads who had (disciplinary) points, so I think at that point, the game probably just fizzled out for both teams a little bit."