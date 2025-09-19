Bevan French and Jai Field celebrate a Wigan Warriors try against Leeds Rhinos

Wigan Warriors ended the regular Super League campaign with a 22-6 victory over Leeds Rhinos, and head into the play-off semi-finals with a five-match winning streak.

Due to having already secured a top-two finish alongside League Leaders’ Shield winners Hull KR, the Warriors and Robins will have a week off next week as the teams who finished between third and sixth – Leigh Leopards, Leigh, St Helens and Wakefield Trinity – battle it out in the eliminators.

Reigning Super League champions Wigan will host their semi-final on Friday, October 3 (8pm). The Warriors will take on the highest-ranked play-off elimination winner, which could be one of Leigh, Leeds or Saints.

Matt Peet’s Warriors head into the week off and the play-offs as the form team in the competition, having secured five wins in as many matches, and conceding just five tries in their last six matches.

It was a relatively comfortable win for Wigan against an injury-hit Leeds side, with Peet’s outfit producing a professional display and getting the job done. They were 12-0 to the good at the break thanks to first half tries from Abbas Miski and Bevan French.

A second from French and an effort from Jake Wardle early in the second half put the game out of reach for Leeds at 22-0, although the Rhinos scored a consolation late on through Chris Hankinson. However, it was Wigan’s night as they finished as comfortable 22-6 winners at the Brick Community Stadium.

Peet rotated his squad for last week’s 62-6 win over Castleford Tigers, but he brought the big guns back to face the Rhinos in the final round of the regular campaign, with Adam Keighran, Harry Smith, Liam Byrne and captain Liam Farrell returning to the starting line-up. The key quartet replaced Zach Eckersley, Jack Farrimond, Tyler Dupree and Harvie Hill, with the latter named as 18th man.

Meanwhile, Leeds coach Brad Arthur has made two changes to his side that were defeated by Catalans Dragons last time out, with Riley Lumb and Joe Shorrocks coming in for the injured duo Lachie Miller and Ryan Hall.

It was a slow start to the game from both sides, but Wigan eventually broke the deadlock midway through the first half as a sublime cut-out ball from French sent Miski over in the corner, with Keighran converting.

The Warriors got their second in the 25th minute as the ball went through quick hands to Keighran, who made a flying break down the right before assisting the supporting French, who raced under the sticks. Keighran’s conversion gave the Warriors a 12-0 advantage at half-time.

Wigan extended their lead just minutes into the second half as French danced his way over in the corner, with Keighran’s conversion giving the hosts an 18-0 lead.

Wardle got Wigan’s fourth of the night in the 48th minute as he ran a superb line onto a well-timed pass from Jai Field, who was on fire all evening. Keighran failed to convert, but the game was out of reach for the Rhinos by that point, with the home side 22-0 ahead.

Leeds scored a consolation try with five minutes remaining as momentum took Hankinson over the line, despite the best efforts of Liam Marshall, who chased him down. Jack Sinfield added the extras from the tee, but it was Wigan who finished 22-6 winners.

Wigan: Jai Field; Abbas Miski, Adam Keighran, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall; Bevan French, Harry Smith; Liam Byrne, Brad O’Neill, Luke Thompson, Sam Walters, Liam Farrell, Kaide Ellis. Subs: Ethan Havard, Junior Nsemba, Patrick Mago, Kruise Leeming. 18th man: Harvie Hill.

Tries: Miski, French (2), Wardle Goals: Keighran 3/4

Leeds: Chris Hankinson; Riley Lumb, Harry Newman, Kallum Watkins, Max Simpson; Brodie Croft, Jack Sinfield; Mikolaj Oledzki, Jarrod O’Connor, Cooper Jenkins, Morgan Gannon, James McDonnell, Keenan Palasia. Subs: Joe Shorrocks, James Bentley, Sam Lisone, Tom Holroyd. 18th man: Ned McCormack.

Tries: Hankinson Goals: Sinfield 1/1

Referee: Chris Kendall Attendance: 16,268