Matt Peet details impressive aspects in convincing win over Leigh with appreciation for veteran back-rower

It took the Warriors just eight minutes to open the scoring through Lebanon international Miski at a sold-out Leigh Sports Village before the visitors went on to score seven more tries - four in each half - for a convincing 40-12 victory.

“I liked our intent at the start of the game,” Peet said.

“I thought you could see that we were there, energy wise and physically.

“Not everything went our way in that first half but I thought when we were called upon to defend, Leigh have particularly good attacking shape through Lam and Moylan and I thought we looked very composed in the way we defended those plays, which isn’t easy to do.

“It takes a lot of work and a lot of people doing their jobs well and I thought we did that on the whole.

“I think the way the game flowed, we got quite a few opportunities and played some decent stuff.”

Veteran back-rower Isa was among the eight scorers, crossing in the first half with an assist from Bevan French fresh from his four-year contract.

The try marked Isa’s first since September 2021 - with Peet praising the 35-year-old for his work rate.

“It’s very pleasing just because he does so much unselfish work for us,” Peet commented.

“I mentioned how we defended, the shape around Lachlan Lam and Ricky Leutele and Willie is critical there.

“He’s been playing well so far this season.

“I thought he was good last week and he’s not involved in a lot of the highlight reel moments of games, but what he does do, his team-mates really appreciate.”

Meanwhile, fellow try-scorer Miski has now enjoyed 34 consecutive appearances for the Warriors, having been given his first shot in the exact same fixture and round last year.

“He’s taken his opportunity from day one,” Peet continued.

“He finishes tries, he’s excellent out of yardage and made some good decisions himself out on the edge against Leigh.