Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet has discussed his relationship with Warrington Wolves head coach Sam Burgess - and how he’d ring the NRL legend for advice even before the ex-forward transitioned into coaching.

The two clubs will meet twice in eight days in Super League and the Challenge Cup Final, with Wigan head coach Peet explaining how he developed a relationship with the 2014 NRL Dally M lock of the year through brother George during his time at the newly named The Brick Community Stadium.

One topic of discussion would include recruitment, says Peet, with former England captain Burgess playing a part in the signing of powerhouse forward Patrick Mago, who has since cemented himself as a standout impact prop at the Warriors.

Wigan Warriors will travel to Warrington Wolves in a top-of-the-table clash this weekend

Mago made the move ahead of the 2022 season from South Sydney Rabbitohs, where Burgess made a name for himself in Australia with close to 200 career appearances, including winning the 2014 Grand Final.

“I had a good relationship with George Burgess when he was here. We got on great, and via that I would sometimes speak to Sam (Burgess),” Peet said.

“I’d ask his opinion on different things. I remember speaking to him about different players we were looking at in the NRL at the time.

“He’s always been good with me. I chatted to him about certain things and there were times where I’d ring Sam for advice before he was even coaching in Australia, whether it was to speak about players or to chat about different rugby league things.

“He’s achieved a massive amount in the game and he’s got star quality.

“When you try to find out about players, you ask around and Sam and George knew Patrick Mago from South Sydney Rabbitohs. So I spoke to both of them.

“Sam was always very open and encouraging to me as a coach.

“He’s given me pieces of advice over the years that I’ve taken on board, and it’s a credit to him that he’s been open. He didn’t have to make time to speak to me.”

It’s come to no surprise that Burgess, 35, has transformed Warrington Wolves in a short period of time, guiding the club to Wembley to set up a exciting tie against reigning Super League champions Wigan.

The Halliwell Jones Stadium outfit also currently sit joint-top of the table, with Warrington and Wigan to battle it out in Super League this weekend before meeting again in the capital.

“I think we all thought he would be an outstanding leader,” Peet said of Burgess, who was appointed Warrington’s head coach ahead of 2024 on a two-year deal.

“I think he’s done an outstanding job in that role.

“He’s got Warrington on the right journey. It’s not just about results, but the way they’re winning and how connected they are.

“He’s getting the best out of a lot of his players. I think there’s a lot of their players who are in career-best form and I think that’s credit to not only Sam, but the environment at Warrington at the moment.

“He’s a good rugby league man, understands what it takes to win and to create a winning team.