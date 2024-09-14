Matt Peet believes influential forward Kaide Ellis is in the mix for Wigan’s player of the season due to his level of consistency throughout the 2024 campaign, including another inspiring display in the 38-0 victory over Leeds Rhinos.

The 28-year-old Australian scored his first try of the season and assisted another in the penultimate game of the regular campaign, dominating their rivals at the Brick Community Stadium to go one step closer to retaining the League Leaders’ Shield.

Ellis has played a huge part in Wigan’s success so far in 2024 that has seen the Cherry and Whites claim a record-equalling fifth World Club Challenge and the Challenge Cup over Warrington Wolves at Wembley.

Kaide Ellis is in the mix for Wigan's player of the season, says head coach Matt Peet

And Peet admits that the loose forward is a ‘pleasure to coach’ - throwing his name in the mix for the club’s player of the year.

Speaking following the Round 26 win, with tries also from Bevan French (2), Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall, Abbas Miski and Adam Keighran, the Warriors boss said: “I was chatting with the coaches behind the scenes and I said it's funny because Kaide Ellis will get mentioned tonight by people because he's scored - but he's actually been in the mix for the player of the season in our opinion.

“He's just a pleasure to coach, has a great balance in his game, a good lad, enjoys a laugh but works hard. We think a lot of him.”

The former NRL forward has made the iconic number 13 shirt his own in cherry and white, having missed just three games all season, and a draw or win in the final round will see the Warriors claim back-to-back League Leaders’ Shields for the first time in their Super League history.

Kaide Ellis scored his first try of the season in the win over Leeds Rhinos

“He's certainly a leader. I like his manner, he has a good balance between having a laugh and enjoying himself but he's very determined, and very meticulous in his preparation,” Peet added.

“He's just got a good work ethic, he's from a working family in a working town and came through a good system at Penrith, so he's just an excellent trainer.

“Day-to-day, he's very consistent and he has a lot to be proud of at the moment.”