The reigning Super League champions have made two changes to their 21-man squad ahead of Thursday’s Grand Final rematch, with Liam Byrne and Sam Walters named for Mike Cooper and Tiaki Chan.

Boss Peet has confirmed that veteran prop Cooper misses out after failing a head injury assessment after the defeat to Hull KR.

Matt Peet has provided a squad update ahead of the Super League clash with Catalans Dragons

Meanwhile, off-season recruit Walters is not expected to make his official debut after being named for the first time this year.

The towering 23-year-old suffered a broken collarbone during the 40-0 pre-season win over Hull FC at the MKM Stadium and has been sidelined ever since.

And Peet has detailed the back-rower’s plan for his return to the field, set to play for the club’s reserves this weekend against Hull KR instead of the Super League fixture.

“He is ready to play, but if everything goes to plan, he’ll play in the reserves,” Peet said.

“He’s in the 21 as cover for our edge forwards, because he would be next in.

“But the plan at the moment isn’t for him to feature on Thursday, but it’s for him to get big minutes for our reserves and put his hand up for next week.

“We’re all eager to see him out there for our reserves, but then in our first-team, we know he’s going to be an asset.

“He has fit in really well with the group, he’s got a unique skill set. He’s just a good lad and I think he’s going to be a good fit for us for a long time.”

Liam Byrne returns from four-match ban

Prop forward Byrne provides a boost ahead of Thursday’s clash, having completed his four-match suspension.

Discussing the Ireland international’s return, Peet admits he’s had the time to fine-tune some of his work.

“There’s been a few things he’s tuned up, both technically and physically,” Peet explained.

“He plays a pretty simple game, so a lot of it was about getting his body the best it can be.