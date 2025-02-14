Matty Peet's overriding 'hope' after Wigan Warriors' historic opening-day defeat to Leigh Leopards
"Weirdly, I just hope the game gets the credit it deserves," said the Wigan coach, after watching Gaz O'Brien nail a drop-goal two minutes into added time to secure the points.
"I don't know what everyone's take on it will be, but I thought it was a high-level, intense, physical game.
"And I just hope it's spoken about in the right manner, because a stray word either way could undersell that game.
"Obviously I'm disappointed to get beat, but to be involved in a game like that…
"I've been involved in many games where we've won by 40-50-60, and they're non-events.
"That was a fascinating spectacle, played out by two sets of blokes who deserve a lot of credit, and two clubs that deserve a lot of credit.
"It was almost like a play-off style game, which is bizarre really for the opening round. You're probably thinking if one team completes better than the other, and didn't give penalties away, they'd win.
"But both teams committed to that, and then it comes down to decision making and execution come to the fore, and they deserved it.
"The highlight reel might not be very long but, when there's so much talent and threat on the field on both sides...for not a lot to happen for long periods, a lot of people are doing a lot right, working hard for each other.
"There'll be a lot to learn for both teams to learn - and positively - I'm sure."
In a game utterly dominated by defences, Wigan came closest when Jai Field jinked his way over the line 13 minutes into the second half, only for the video referee to chalk off the 'try' for an earlier infringement from Liam Marshall.
Wigan also had it to do it tough, having twice been reduced to 12 men after yellow cards for skipper Liam Farrell and Adam Keighran, who was sitting on the sidelines for O'Brien's big moment.
"It's always tough to lose, but I thought it was a high-quality game, very intense," added Peet. "I thought first half, both sides played to a very high level, although we'll look back at plays we could have made, or maybe not made, at certain times of the game.
"But as far as the effort, and the energy and the physicality of the group was concerned, I'm very proud of what we put in.
"I thought Leigh were worthy winners...I could see very early that they were here to play, the way they were scrambling for each other. Credit to Lammy, they were awesome, and they showed what they're about."
Peet was also calm about Wigan electing not to go for a drop goal of their own towards the end of normal time, when seemingly in range.
"You can always look back on moments, and hope that players would make different decisions with hindsight, particularly when you don't win," he added. "Players might sometimes kick themselves when they watch a game back, but those are things you improve on through the season, and that's what the season's all about."
