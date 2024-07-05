Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wigan Warriors continued their unbeaten streak with a 24-6 victory over local rivals Leigh Leopards, with superstar Bevan French enjoying a brace alongside scores from Liam Marshall and Liam Farrell in the latest Battle of the Borough encounter.

Half-back partnership of the future?

Supporters were shown a glimpse of what the future may hold in the halves as young Jack Farrimond partnered Harry Smith for the first time ever for the Warriors.

The 18-year-old academy product enjoyed a dream home debut in the 36-0 win over London Broncos prior to the international break, winning the player of the match award with his two-try performance, as well as six conversions from as many attempts.

Wigan Warriors full-back Bevan French scores against Leigh Leopards

He was rewarded with another starting spot by head coach Matt Peet and it could be a partnership to look out for, and may remain in the short-term with Jai Field still a month away with his hamstring injury.

Warriors lose prop for Saints derby

Veteran prop Mike Cooper will miss next week’s derby against St Helens after failing his head injury assessment in the opening minutes at The Brick Community Stadium.

The 35-year-old was forced from the action inside the opening exchanges after a nasty collision with opposition forward Robbie Mulhern, who was later sin-binned for a late challenge on Kaide Ellis midway through the first half.

Ireland international Liam Byrne was the man to miss out on Friday, and could be called back to action for next week’s fixture against Paul Wellens’ Saints – who lost 8-6 to Castleford at home!

Battle of Defences in Battle of the Borough

It was a fierce fixture between the local rivals with some fantastic efforts in defence, with Bevan French proving once again that he is the best in the competition.

The Australian produced a magnificent try-saving tackle on Edwin Ipape, before captain Liam Farrell produced a stunning effort on the following set on his own line.

French also outpaced Leigh star Lachlan Lam to a kick in the closing stages to keep the Leopards to one try.

Brad O’Neill worked tirelessly in the middle but was sin-binned in the closing stages of the first half for his tackle on Leigh prop Mulhern.

The hooker will be awaiting the match review panel’s decision on Monday ahead of Friday’s derby - but it would be somewhat of a surprise if the number nine did receive a ban for his bone-crunching tackle…

Tries of the season contenders?

Prolific try-scorer Liam Marshall produced another stunning effort in the 24-6 victory that could be in contention for finish of the season.

It was a magnificent effort in front of the South Stand to extend the lead to 12-6 midway through the second half, recording his 17th try of the Super League season.

Meanwhile, 28-year-old French enjoyed a brace in the triumph, including a stunning solo effort for his second.

England international Jake Wardle was named the player of the match inside the ground with a crowd of 16,053, with the centre producing two assists in the victory.

Four point lead at the top

Wigan are now four points clear at the top of the table following St Helens’ defeat to Craig Lingard’s outfit at the Totally Wicked Stadium.