New broadcast details confirmed for Challenge Cup opening round with rearrangements made for community clubs

The BBC has confirmed its new broadcast schedule for the rearranged opening round of Challenge Cup action.

14 of the 17 first round ties scheduled for the weekend just gone were postponed due to the weather, meaning 31 community clubs were involved in Tuesday’s third round draw which saw Super League clubs enter the competition.

Rearranged broadcast details mean that the community clubs involved will still get their chance to shine this weekend, with Leigh Miners Rangers set to travel to Waterhead Warriors on Saturday, January 18, with a 12:30pm kick-off. The BBC will broadcast that game live on the red button and via BBC iPlayer.

The Sportsman will then cover Orrell St James’ trip to National Conference League side Thatto Heath Crusaders, a replay of last year’s BARLA National Cup Final, via their Youtube channel on Sunday, January 19, 2:00pm kick-off.

Meanwhile, Ince Rose Bridge have confirmed the rearranged plans for their home match against five-time all-Ireland champions Longhorns. Despite the club’s best efforts, with heaters and volunteers working on the pitch, the game was another to fall foul of the weather. It will now take place on Saturday at 2:00pm.

A crowdfunder has also been organised by the NCL club to help cover the travelling costs and accommodation for opposition Longhorns, with their first trip having already been paid for before the postponement.

Ince Rose Bridge shared: “By supporting this fundraiser, you’ll be helping Longhorn RLC cover the travel, accommodation, and related costs needed to ensure they can take part in this historic game. Let’s come together as one rugby league family to ensure the Challenge Cup magic lives on.”