Jade Gregory-Haselden (right) and Ellise Derbyshire (left) celebrate Wigan Warriors' win over York Valkyrie in the opening game of the 2025 Women's Super League season

Nine players from Challenge Cup winners Wigan Warriors have been named in the Lancashire squad to face Yorkshire in Saturday’s Women’s Origin clash.

The Red Rose of Lancashire face the White Rose of Yorkshire in a Women’s Origin clash on Saturday at Sewell Group Craven Park, home of Hull Kingston Rovers.

Both teams have made late changes to their squads ahead of the game. Wigan prop Jade Gregory-Haselden and Rachael Woosey of St Helens have received late calls into the Lancashire squad, replacing Emily Baggaley and Zoe Harris, who both withdrew last week due to injury.

Meanwhile, Yorkshire have called up York Valkyrie youngster Izzy Brennan, who impressed on the recent England Rugby League Diploma in Sporting Excellence (DiSE) trip to France. She replaces her York teammate Jasmine Bell.

Denis Betts’ Warriors, who have already lifted the Challenge Cup and Nines trophy this year, have nine players in the Lancashire squad – Mia-Jayne Atherton, Grace Banks, Anna Davies, Jenna Foubister, Eva Hunter, Molly Jones, Izzy Rowe, Georgia Wilson and Gregory-Haselden.

The Women’s clash is part of an Origin double-header in East Hull, kicking off at 2pm, following the second Men’s Academy Origin fixture of the season, which gets underway at midday. Both games will be broadcast live on the England Rugby League YouTube channel.

Lancashire (from): Mia-Jayne Atherton, Grace Banks, Anna Davies, Jenna Foubister, Jade Gregory-Haselden, Eva Hunter, Molly Jones, Izzy Rowe, Georgia Wilson (all Wigan Warriors), Jodie Cunningham, Luci McColm, Katie Mottershead, Emily Rudge, Beri Salihi, Darcy Stott, Vicky Whitfield, Rachel Woosey (all St Helens), Charlotte Melvin (Leigh Leopards), Eboni Partington (York Valkyrie).

Yorkshire (from): Savannah Andrade, Izzy Brennan, Georgie Dagger, Zoe Hornby, Emma Kershaw, Tamzin Renouf, Liv Wood (all York Valkyrie), Amelia Brown, Mollie Iceton (both Huddersfield Giants), Ruby Bruce, Evie Cousins, Lucy Murray, Izzy Northrop, Ebony Stead, Bella Sykes, Ruby Walker (all Leeds Rhinos), Caitlin Casey, Phoebe Hook, Shona Hoyle (all St Helens).

The Women’s Origin is the last chance for players to press their claims for inclusion in the England squad to face Wales in Neath on Saturday week (August 9), with England coach Stuart Barrow to finalise his squad following the Women’s Origin match.