Official: George Williams is a free agent - will he return to Wigan Warriors?

George Williams

The NRL outfit revealed last month he was being released early from his contract because he was homesick, though they later admitted there was a "legal stand-off" as he had not agreed to the release.

But in the early hours of this morning, the Raiders confirmed in a brief statement he had now departed.

The statement reads: "The Canberra Raiders can confirm that George Williams has been officially released by the club.

"Williams finishes his career with the Raiders playing 32 matches since making his club debut at the beginning of the 2020 season.

"The Raiders would like to wish George all the best for the future."

Canberra paid Wigan a six-figure transfer fee to land him at the end of 2019 on a three-year deal and now, the England international is free to join a new club.

Wigan and Warrington are both keen to get him on board and are believed to be the front-runners for his signature.