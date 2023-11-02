Owen Farrell pictured back in Saracens colours following England's World Cup campaign
The 32-year-old Orrell-born player has been linked with a return to his junior code in rugby league for numerous months following an interview with the Mirror.
Farrell recently led the national side to bronze in the Rugby World Cup, defeating Argentina 26-23 in the third-place play-off match, having kicked 16 of those points himself at the Stade de France.
Earlier this year, the Wigan St Patricks youngster, son of Wigan legend and Ireland Rugby Union head coach Andy Farrell, shared his admiration for rugby league and his hometown Super League club.
He said: “I always wonder if I could do it, if I’d be any good. I love the game, I love watching Wigan, and I’m obsessed with the NRL. I watch as much as I can.”
That led to speculation linking the star with a sensational move to the DW Stadium to finish his illustrious career, with the number 13 shirt now vacant following Morgan Smithies’ confirmed NRL move for 2024.
However, Saracens have somewhat crushed that rumour after snapshotting the fly-half back in training for the club, who sit ninth on the table with one win from three.
Farrell has won three Six Nations titles with England and was named captain in 2019, having made his full senior debut in 2012 against Scotland, and is believed to be under contract with Saracens through until 2024.