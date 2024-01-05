Owen Farrell reaches 'verbal agreement' for huge France move - reports

Orrell-born Owen Farrell has reached a ‘verbal agreement’ to join Top 14 giants Racing 92 at the end of the Premiership Rugby season, according to reports in France.

French publication L'Equipe reports that the 32-year-old is on the verge of agreeing a three-year deal with the Top 14 outfit, while others report that he is close to a two-year contract.

The England star, who ruled himself out of the upcoming 2024 Six Nations in order to prioritise his and his family’s mental well-being, is ‘very close’ to agreeing to the move according to the story, with a possible outcome in the coming days.

Owen Farrell is close to joining Top 14 side Racing 92, according to reports

Farrell was previously linked with a move to hometown club Wigan Warriors in a cross-code switch after he shared his admiration for his former code, having played for Wigan St Patricks as a youngster.

However, he returned to club Saracens following the World Cup in France, winning the third-place medal, and is off-contract at the end of the current campaign.

A move to Racing 92 would see the fly-half link up with former England boss Stuart Lancaster, who took charge of the French side at the beginning of the 2023-24 season.

Lancaster handed Farrell his full England senior debut back in 2012 against Scotland.

It was also previously reported that Farrell was set to extend his contract with Saracens in a deal that would have seen him become the Premiership’s highest-paid player next season, maintaining his status as a marquee player.