Owen Farrell reaches 'verbal agreement' for huge France move - reports
French publication L'Equipe reports that the 32-year-old is on the verge of agreeing a three-year deal with the Top 14 outfit, while others report that he is close to a two-year contract.
The England star, who ruled himself out of the upcoming 2024 Six Nations in order to prioritise his and his family’s mental well-being, is ‘very close’ to agreeing to the move according to the story, with a possible outcome in the coming days.
Farrell was previously linked with a move to hometown club Wigan Warriors in a cross-code switch after he shared his admiration for his former code, having played for Wigan St Patricks as a youngster.
However, he returned to club Saracens following the World Cup in France, winning the third-place medal, and is off-contract at the end of the current campaign.
A move to Racing 92 would see the fly-half link up with former England boss Stuart Lancaster, who took charge of the French side at the beginning of the 2023-24 season.
Lancaster handed Farrell his full England senior debut back in 2012 against Scotland.
It was also previously reported that Farrell was set to extend his contract with Saracens in a deal that would have seen him become the Premiership’s highest-paid player next season, maintaining his status as a marquee player.
But the fresh reports are a blow for both club and country, with Rugby Football Union rules not allowing players based abroad to be selected for England.