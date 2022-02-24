Patrick Mago says he is 'loving life' with Wigan Warriors and is excited by the performances of the team

Matty Peet’s side have both won their games so far this season, with Huddersfield Giants being their next opponents.

Mago is happy with what the team has produced so far and how he has settled into the squad.

He said: “I’m loving life at the moment. Getting wins is something that we aim to do, but there’s a long season ahead of us and there’s a lot to improve on. If we keep playing the way we are, it’ll just be exciting.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Patrick Mago is happy by Wigan Warriors' start to the season

“Coming into the team, Matty and the boys have made me feel welcome. I’m enjoying playing my type of footy, and I’ve got the boys around me doing what they do. I’m just loving our team, there’s a good vibe at training.

“Huddersfield are going good so far, so it will be a tough one for us and we need to keep playing in our style.

“We’re happy with our first two wins but we need to brush that off because Huddersfield will bring everything they have so we have to show up and be on the top of our game.

“If we focus on ourselves, the score will take care of itself. We need to stick to the processes we know to hopefully get the two points.”

Mago has made a good impression on the Warriors fans so far, with his offload game in particular standing out.

“If I’m able to get the ball away then I will,” he added.

“Jai (Field) is always putting himself in a position where it gives me more confidence to play those passes. It’s one of those things you’ve got to do when the opportunity is there.

“It’s early days. I’ve tried to bring something into our team, just playing my part, and I’ll keep working on it in every training session.”

In the victory over Leeds Rhinos last week, Mago enjoyed his first taste of action at the DW Stadium, as well as experiencing some new weather conditions.

“It was a special moment for me and I loved every moment of it, I’ve really bought into the culture here” he said.

“The fans are crazy, I was cold and I was playing, so I can only imagine what it was like for them. It was freezing, my toes and my fingers were feeling it, but we had to tough it out. It was different from what I’m used to.

“I was amazed by how many people turned out and stayed the whole way through. That is why we are playing for them. It’s a good thing that we are able to play our footy in any condition.

“We’ve got another home game this week, so it’ll be good to see more people turn out. We want to put on a performance for them, it’ll be exciting to see what we can continue to do as the season goes on.”