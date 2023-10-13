Patrick Mago's extra motivation as in-form forward shares double delight ahead of Grand Final

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 28-year-old Auckland-born forward has been living by himself since making the move to England from the NRL ahead of the 2022 campaign, with the occasional visit from his partner, Bella.

Now, the in-form forward has been preparing for her arrival alongside his first ever Grand Final appearance, with a highly-anticipated clash against Catalans at Old Trafford.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Patrick Mago of Wigan Warriors celebrates against Hull KR

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The rest of his family will be setting their alarms to watch from the other side of the globe, although Mago admits having his partner inside Old Trafford will make the occasion even more special.

“My partner will be here, she’s actually moving in this week for good,” Mago said.

“She’s just been visiting these last few years and we’ve been working on the visa side of things and we’ve got that sorted.

“I haven’t seen her for a while. For her to come on Grand Final week, it makes it extra special.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All my family back home will be up and watching it. I’ve got a massive family, too big for them to all come over!”

Having found his form during the business end of the season, Mago secured a one-year extension at the DW Stadium for 2024 and has been a destructive forward in Matt Peet’s pack, helping the side secure their first Grand Final spot since 2020.

Like coach Peet, Mago has the opportunity to claim his second major title in as many years with the club after lifting last year’s Challenge Cup at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - as well as winning this year’s League Leaders’ Shield.

“It’s my first Grand Final, I can’t wait,” Mago declared.

“We’ve worked hard this year as a team to get to where we are today and this is nerve-racking in a way but also exciting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Playing in these big games is something all teams want to do. Wigan is such a big and successful club that wins silverware and that was a major factor for me in coming here and wanting to stay here.”

Winning is in Wigan’s DNA, and this Saturday provides the Warriors the chance to win their sixth Super League title - while Catalans could create their own history by claiming their first ever.

It will also mark an end of an era for Ian Lenagan, with the Wigan chairman set to depart later in November after 16 years with Mike Danson to take over as the club’s new owner.

Mago said: “Winning is what Wigan does and we get the chance again to try and win something this Saturday and I know all the boys will put their best foot forward to try and get that win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I feel like we’ve started to peak at the right time and it’s paid off. We’re here in the Grand Final week, it’s such an exciting time and I’m looking forward to it.