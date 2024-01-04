Penrith Panthers given huge cause for optimism ahead of World Club Challenge
Luai, 26, underwent shoulder surgery during the NRL’s off-season, having been forced from the action through injury during the Grand Final in October against Brisbane Broncos.
The upcoming campaign will be the Samoa international’s last season with the three-peat champions, having signed a massive five-year contract with Wests Tigers for the 2025 campaign – linking up with former Warriors back-rower John Bateman.
Having confirmed the transfer earlier this week, the Panthers also provided an injury update on the star.
A statement read: “Jarome is in the process of recovering from shoulder surgery that he underwent in October and his rehabilitation to return for the upcoming season is the club’s major priority.
“As the club has shown in previous years, despite agreeing to terms with another NRL club for future seasons, we look forward to Jarome remaining at the Panthers for the 2024 season as we prepare not only for the World Club Challenge against Wigan Warriors, but also another premiership defence.”
2023 Clive Churchill Medal winner Nathan Cleary also suffered an injury to his left knee during the Grand Final victory in Sydney, but has reported to pre-season training and could feature at the DW Stadium later in February, with close to 20,000 tickets having already been snapped up by supporters for the much-anticipated clash between the two respective champions.