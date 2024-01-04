Penrith Panthers given huge cause for optimism ahead of World Club Challenge

Wigan Warriors are still waiting to discover if they’ll face the full fury of Penrith Panthers in the World Club Challenge - but the NRL champions are hopeful that star man Jarome Luai will be available for the start of the season.

Luai, 26, underwent shoulder surgery during the NRL’s off-season, having been forced from the action through injury during the Grand Final in October against Brisbane Broncos.

The upcoming campaign will be the Samoa international’s last season with the three-peat champions, having signed a massive five-year contract with Wests Tigers for the 2025 campaign – linking up with former Warriors back-rower John Bateman.

Penrith Panthers star Jarome Luai could be fit for the upcoming World Club Challenge

Having confirmed the transfer earlier this week, the Panthers also provided an injury update on the star.

A statement read: “Jarome is in the process of recovering from shoulder surgery that he underwent in October and his rehabilitation to return for the upcoming season is the club’s major priority.

“As the club has shown in previous years, despite agreeing to terms with another NRL club for future seasons, we look forward to Jarome remaining at the Panthers for the 2024 season as we prepare not only for the World Club Challenge against Wigan Warriors, but also another premiership defence.”