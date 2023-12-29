Wigan chief Kris Radlinski aiming for World Club Challenge sell-out with memorable week of events

Warriors chief executive Kris Radlinski is working on putting together a memorable week for both supporters and players for next year’s World Club Challenge showdown with a sell-out in sight.

NRL champions Penrith Panthers take on Matt Peet’s Wigan next February, Saturday 24, at the DW Stadium with more than 15,000 tickets already snapped up for the highly-anticipated clash.

Warriors kick-off their title-defending Super League campaign away to Castleford Tigers the week prior before returning home for the World Club Challenge in search of their record-equalling fifth title.

Warriors chief executive Kris Radlinski is aiming for a World Club Challenge sell-out

Club legend Frano Botica has been confirmed for the Loch Lomond Legends Series in the lead-up to the game and will be a guest of honour for the mouth-watering clash.

And Radlinski admits he has more plans to make the occasion a memorable one for all involved, with Wigan featuring in the biggest game in club rugby league for the first time since 2019.

He said: “We want to sell out the stadium and create an event that not only will make it memorable for the fans, but I want Penrith Panthers to go home and think ‘that was one of the best things I’ve ever been involved in.’

“February in Wigan is quite cold and dark and I like the thought of that.

“I like the thought of everyone coming, wrapping up warm and the smell of fireworks before the game.

“We’ll put some music on and the game won’t disappoint. I want them [Penrith] to leave with fond memories of Wigan and Super League and saying that we do things right.

“We’re working through a week of activities to celebrate the game, community engagement and dinners, for example.

“It’s going to be a great week for Wigan.”

The fixture will see some of the game’s biggest names travel to England next year, including the likes of 2023 Clive Churchill Medal winner Nathan Cleary, half-back partner Jarome Luai – although both are recovering from Grand Final injuries - and prolific try-scoring winger Brian To’o as Penrith search for their first-ever World Club Challenge victory.

Ivan Cleary’s side staged one of the greatest comebacks in NRL history earlier in October to secure a three-peat, overcoming a 16-point deficit to beat Brisbane Broncos 26-24 and become the first team in 40 years to win three straight premierships down under.

“I want their players to enjoy it,” Radlinski continued. “These guys have won the title three times in a row.

“Nathan Cleary is 26 and has three rings, he could potentially finish as one of the greatest players of all time.

“We’ll play on that. I don’t want our players worrying too much about that, they’ll want to beat them, but from a marketing point of view, these are as good as it gets if you’re a rugby league purist.

“I know the likes of St Helens fans very well and how much they love rugby league and I know there'll be people there who want to go and watch the likes of Nathan Cleary. He’s a superstar.