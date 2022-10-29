Shaun Wane’s side produced a huge 94-4 victory at the home of Sheffield United, with Dom Young among the scorers with four tries.

Here is how the Wigan representatives performed:

Kai Pearce-Paul- 8

Kai Pearce-Paul was among the Wigan players in action for England against Greece (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

The 21-year-old started at centre in his first game of the tournament and was at fault for Greece’s first half try, after leaving a gap in the England line following a failed interception attempt.

He soon made amends, assisting Young’s third and fourth tries of the afternoon.

For the first, he showed quick hands to superbly get the ball to the winger on the right side, before making a powerful run forward for the second.

Throughout the game, Pearce-Paul continued to grow in confidence and showed some great strength.

With six minutes remaining, he marked his first World Cup appearance with a try of his own.

Mike Cooper- 7

Cooper put in a really powerful performance during his time on the field.

Within the opening few minutes he forced an early goal-line drop-out from Greece, as he started as he meant to go on with some great drives.

John Bateman- 7

It was a solid night for Bateman who did plenty of good things during the game.

He was on hand with the assist for Young’s opening try, with an inventive basketball style pass to the corner.

