The 74-12 victory at Leigh Sports Village secures the Cedars a quarter-final tie against Australia at the John Smith’s Stadium on Friday night (K.O. 7.30pm).

Josh Mansour was also among the scorers, with the winger going over for a hat-trick.

Jamaica made a bright start the game, and came close to getting the first points of the afternoon.

Abbas Miski scored in Lebanon's victory over Jamaica (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

It didn’t take long for Lebanon to take control, with Mikey Tannous scoring the opener after six minutes.

That was quickly followed by Miski’s try, before Elie El-Zakhem, Reece Robinson, Khaled Rajab, Tasipale and Mansour all went over ahead of the break.

Lebanon started the second half with a man down, after Jaxsen Rahme was sent to the sin bin in the final moments of the first period of play.

That didn’t hinder the Cedars, with Adam Doueihi scoring six minutes after the restart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The biggest cheer of the afternoon came as Jamaica pulled one back, with Mo Agoro scoring down the right side to make 46-6.

Lebanon soon re-extended their lead through Tasipale, who claimed his second of the game.

The Cedars also took full advantage of a Michael Lawrence sin bin just before the hour mark, with Tony Maroun adding his name to the scoresheet, before Mansour completed his brace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

With just over 10 minutes remaining, Jamaica added another try to their collection through Jordan Andrade, which was met by another big applause.