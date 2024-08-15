Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wigan Warriors have named their 21-man squad for the Magic Weekend derby clash against St Helens.

Super League’s showcase event is heading to Elland Road for the first time ever, with Wigan and Saints to do battle in the middle game of the Saturday at the home of Leeds United.

Head coach Matt Peet has made two changes to his squad, with England international Harry Smith forced to watch from the sidelines due to suspension.

Fellow playmaker Ryan Hampshire has also dropped out of the squad, with young hooker Tom Forber making his return to the senior squad following a successful return from an ankle injury.

Academy youngster Taylor Kerr has also been named.

Wigan’s 21-man squad: Field, Miski, Keighran, Wardle, Marshall, Havard, Byrne, Farrell, Ellis, Mago, Thompson, Leeming, Dupree, Hill, Nsemba, Walters, Eckersley, Forber, Douglas, Farrimond, Kerr.