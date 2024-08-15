Ryan Hampshire and Harry Smith the two changes made to Wigan's 21-man squad for Magic Weekend

By Josh McAllister
Published 15th Aug 2024, 12:06 BST
Wigan Warriors have named their 21-man squad for the Magic Weekend derby clash against St Helens.

Super League’s showcase event is heading to Elland Road for the first time ever, with Wigan and Saints to do battle in the middle game of the Saturday at the home of Leeds United.

Head coach Matt Peet has made two changes to his squad, with England international Harry Smith forced to watch from the sidelines due to suspension.

The 24-year-old was found guilty of a Grade E striking charge during the week, receiving a three-match ban.

Matt Peet has named his 21-man squad for Magic Weekend's derbyMatt Peet has named his 21-man squad for Magic Weekend's derby
Fellow playmaker Ryan Hampshire has also dropped out of the squad, with young hooker Tom Forber making his return to the senior squad following a successful return from an ankle injury.

Academy youngster Taylor Kerr has also been named.

Wigan’s 21-man squad: Field, Miski, Keighran, Wardle, Marshall, Havard, Byrne, Farrell, Ellis, Mago, Thompson, Leeming, Dupree, Hill, Nsemba, Walters, Eckersley, Forber, Douglas, Farrimond, Kerr.

