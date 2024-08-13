Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wigan Warriors star half-back Harry Smith has been found guilty of a Grade E striking charge following the 30-4 Super League defeat to Leeds Rhinos.

The 24-year-old England international has been hit with a three-match ban following an independent tribunal earlier this week, as well as a £750 fine, having been sent off in the Round 21 encounter at Headingley Stadium.

The Rugby Football League shared in a statement: “Harry Smith of Wigan Warriors has been suspended for three matches, and fined £750, after being found guilty of a Grade E charge of striking in Saturday’s Betfred Super League fixture at Leeds Rhinos.

Harry Smith has been hit with a three-match ban following his red card against Leeds Rhinos

“The punishment, which means Smith will miss Saturday’s Magic Weekend fixture against St Helens, takes account of the player’s remorse, and his previous very good disciplinary record.”

It also rules the Wigan number seven out of upcoming fixtures against Hull FC and Catalans Dragons as the race for a top two finish heats up.

Warriors captain Liam Farrell was fined £250 for Grade B other contrary behaviour following the 30-4 result to the Rhinos, but will be free to play at Magic Weekend.

Meanwhile, St Helens will be without Morgan Knowles for the weekend’s derby clash at Elland Road.

A full round of Super League fixtures is heading to the home of Leeds United for the first time this year, the 17th Magic Weekend since the concept was launched in 2007.

Loose forward Knowles, 27, was charged for head contact with a two-match ban following his side’s golden point win over Salford.

Wigan and Saints will meet on Saturday at 5:00pm, while Hull FC and London Broncos will open the showcase event.