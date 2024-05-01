Sam Eseh returns to Wigan Warriors as Matt Peet provides update on prop

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 20-year-old was a late withdrawal from Craig Lingard’s side ahead of their Super League Round 9 clash against London Broncos, having pulled out during the club’s captain’s run.

He had joined the Tigers on a two-week loan deal after recently making his return to the field for Wigan’s reserves in a 36-6 victory over Castleford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet has provided an update on Sam Eseh

Peet has explained that Eseh has fortunately not suffered a serious setback on his hamstring, with the hopes of seeing the off-season recruit back in action as soon as possible.

“Sam is fine, he didn’t get a new injury, he just tightened up,” the Wigan boss said.

“We thought the best thing to do was to protect him.

“Castleford have been excellent and sent him back to us this week.

“I said to Craig Lingard, once he gets himself back and up and running, it might be that he plays for the reserves this week but after that, if we are looking for a loan opportunity, then the right thing to do would be to give Castleford first refusal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was unfortunate what happened last week. They were being protective of one of our players which we appreciate and credit to Castleford for that.”

The club’s reserves face Hull KR this Saturday at Robin Park, with fellow off-season signing Sam Walters expected to make his return to action during that fixture.