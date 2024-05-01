Sam Eseh returns to Wigan Warriors as Matt Peet provides update on prop
The 20-year-old was a late withdrawal from Craig Lingard’s side ahead of their Super League Round 9 clash against London Broncos, having pulled out during the club’s captain’s run.
He had joined the Tigers on a two-week loan deal after recently making his return to the field for Wigan’s reserves in a 36-6 victory over Castleford.
Peet has explained that Eseh has fortunately not suffered a serious setback on his hamstring, with the hopes of seeing the off-season recruit back in action as soon as possible.
“Sam is fine, he didn’t get a new injury, he just tightened up,” the Wigan boss said.
“We thought the best thing to do was to protect him.
“Castleford have been excellent and sent him back to us this week.
“I said to Craig Lingard, once he gets himself back and up and running, it might be that he plays for the reserves this week but after that, if we are looking for a loan opportunity, then the right thing to do would be to give Castleford first refusal.
“It was unfortunate what happened last week. They were being protective of one of our players which we appreciate and credit to Castleford for that.”
The club’s reserves face Hull KR this Saturday at Robin Park, with fellow off-season signing Sam Walters expected to make his return to action during that fixture.
Walters, 23, has been sidelined since suffering a broken collarbone during the 40-0 pre-season victory over Hull FC.
