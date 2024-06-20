Sam Eseh talks ‘rollercoaster’ week, Leeds Rhinos debut and Wigan Warriors goals
The youngster is yet to make his senior bow for the reigning champions following his move from Wakefield Trinity ahead of 2024, and has already spent time out on loan with Castleford Tigers earlier this year, featuring against St Helens from the interchange bench.
And the East Leeds junior is set to feature at Headingley Stadium for his hometown club this Friday against Leigh Leopards after conversations with Warriors head coach Matt Peet.
Eseh told Wigan Today: “It’s been a bit of a rollercoaster, but it’s rugby league. You’ve got to do what you’ve got to do to develop.
“It came around quite quickly, I had a conversation with Matt about where I’m at and where I need to be and stuff and we thought this was the best way - to get a month’s loan and to get a good amount of Super League games and play consistently in Super League.
“When we decided that it would be beneficial for me to go out on loan, I think they made me available and the next morning after training I was told that I was going to Leeds.
“It’s an opportunity to play Super League and develop a pathway to get into the Wigan squad, but also an opportunity to play for my home city.”
Eseh wants to help the Rhinos get their season back on track, with the side currently sitting seventh on the Super League table and recently departing ways with head coach Rohan Smith, and with the ultimate aim of making his debut in cherry and white.
“That’s the goal, to keep edging closer to playing first-team rugby for Wigan Warriors,” the forward continued.
“It’s something that will take a lot of hard work and they’ll be a lot of tough times, but it’s something that I’m always going to be striving for.”
It’s a unique situation in joining a club on the same day the head coach has his exit confirmed, but Eseh insists that his new Leeds teammates are focussed on the task ahead having had his first training session on Thursday, while the fixture will also celebrate the life of rugby league legend Rob Burrow on global motor neurone disease awareness day.
“First of all, Leeds is a great city and it’s a great club,” said Eseh.
“I’ve also moved back home, my mum is buzzing (to have me back).
“It’s a good opportunity to play for such a big club. Everyone has said to me today, ‘You’re a Leeds lad, go out and enjoy it,’ and I feel that’s what I’m going to do.
“We’ve not focussed too much on what’s going on (with the recent off-field news), we’ve made a bit of a point of focussing on the 17 that are playing tomorrow.
“I feel Leigh will come out flying and I’ve heard it’s almost a sell-out. It should be a good atmosphere to play in.
“It’s a good club and it should be a good day tomorrow with it being dedicated to Rob.”
