Oldham head coach Sean Long applauds the club's supporters

St Helens legend and current Oldham head coach Sean Long will dust off his boots to take part in the Bryn Hargreaves testimonial game on Sunday, November 16, at Wigan St Patricks ARLFC.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Saints superstar, who began his career at hometown club Wigan Warriors, will come out of retirement for one day only as he lines up against a Wigan side in a legends game in memory of his former teammate Hargreaves.

Other players signed up to represent the Saints include Lee Gilmour, Maurie Fa’asavalu, Gareth Frodsham, Ian Hardman, Chris Smith and Paul Loughlin. The Saints team will be coached by former fullback Phil Veivers. The full St Helens and Wigan line-ups will be announced in due course.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The tribute match will be under the two-touch tackle rules, and will be refereed by former Super League match official Gareth Hewer, with Peter Meadows and Simon Rickard as touch judges.

Organisers are still on the lookout for any more former St Helens or Wigan players who are interested in playing in memory of Hargreaves, so get in touch with [email protected] if you would like to take part. Organisers are also on the lookout for sponsorship surrounding the event. For anyone who might be interested in sponsoring, please email [email protected].

The Hargreaves tribute game will take place at the home of Wigan St Patricks ARLFC on Sunday, November 16, 1pm kick-off, with the money raised on the day going to Rugby League Cares and Wigan St Patricks’ Under-14s.

Hargreaves sadly passed away in the USA in 2022 at the young age of 37.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hargreaves came through the famed youth ranks at his hometown club Wigan before making his first-team debut in 2004.

Hargreaves made 33 appearances for Wigan between 2004 and 2006, and even enjoyed a brief loan spell with Leigh.

The Wigan-born prop crossed Billinge Hill to join St Helens ahead of the 2007 season, where he would go on to play 115 games in the Red V over four seasons, featuring in Saints’ 2007 World Club Challenge and 2008 Challenge Cup final victories, as well as three Grand Final defeats at Old Trafford.

Hargreaves then spent the final two years of his career with Bradford Bulls. He called time on his rugby league career in 2012 and later emigrated to America.

READ NEXT: Wigan Warriors starlet marks international debut with win as Wales beat Ireland in Neath