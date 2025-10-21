England coach Shaun Wane at the Rugby League Ashes launch at Wembley Stadium

England head coach Shaun Wane has been waiting five years for a "smash-up" with Australia and is relishing the role of underdogs ahead of the first of three long-awaited Tests at Wembley on Saturday.

Wane took the England role in February 2020, but a mooted series later that year was abandoned due to the Covid pandemic, and the 61-year-old has been counting down the days to get another crack at the Kangaroos.

Speaking at the series launch event in London on Tuesday, Wane said: "I took the job in 2020 and this was the first thing I saw, the Ashes series.

"Obviously, that got cancelled, and I was absolutely wounded. The chance to play against the best team in the world in an iconic stadium like this, it's got the makings of a fantastic day.”

Australia have named their matchday squad, which includes four debutants, but while Wane has also settled on his line-up, he insists he will not name it until Thursday lunchtime.

Chief among the questions is whether Mikey Lewis or Harry Smith will partner George Williams in the halfback positions, and if Lewis' team-mate Jez Litten has done enough to earn the number nine shirt over St Helens hooker Daryl Clark.

Either way, Wane believes he has a squad at his disposal that can build on series wins over Samoa and Tonga in the last two seasons and pull off a huge upset against the Australians in the first meeting between the two nations for 22 years.

"Nobody gave us a chance against Samoa and Tonga, which is good," added Wane. "It does give us added motivation. It would be good to stick it to the doubters. I'm not on social media, but I know a lot of stuff has been said.

"It feels like a club the way we're training. It feels like a Super League team. That's hard to get that club feeling in the international set-up.

"They're going to be physical with us, and we'll be physical with them. It's going to be a smash-up, and the best team will come out in the end. I hope it's us.”

Reece Walsh has won the battle to be named as Australia's starting fullback after a stellar display for Brisbane Broncos in their NRL Grand Final win over Melbourne Storm earlier this month.

Walsh, who will replace Dylan Edwards, is one of three starting debutants along with Gehamat Shibasaki, who scored two tries for the Broncos in the final, and Sydney Roosters winger Mark Nawaqanitawase. Keaon Koloamatangi, who has previously represented Tonga, will start on the bench.

Australia head coach Kevin Walters said: "It's going to be a huge thrill for all four of them to wear the green and gold for the first time in a Test match at such an iconic stadium.

"I'm excited for them as well as all of our players. Every member of our squad, whether they take the field or not, is about to experience something incredibly special this Saturday at Wembley.”