Super League disciplinary: The match review panel sanctions from Round 19

From left to right: Jordan Rapana, Yusuf Aydin, Matty Laidlaw and Will Hutchinson celebrate a Hull FC try against Wigan Warriors

Hull FC youngster Matty Laidlaw has been charged by the Rugby Football League’s match review panel following their win over Wigan Warriors.

The 21-year-old forward was charged with Grade B dangerous contact in their 32-12 win over Wigan at the Brick Community Stadium on Saturday afternoon, resulting in three penalty points, which takes him to four in total this season. He has also been fined.

Laidlaw was one of six Super League players to receive charges from the match review panel following Round 19, with two players landing suspensions.

Wakefield Trinity forward Isaiah Vagana will serve a one-match ban after being charged with a Grade C dangerous throw/lift in their win over Huddersfield Giants on Friday evening. He received five penalty points, taking him to eight in total, which meets the threshold to warrant a one-match ban.

Meanwhile, Castleford Tigers forward Jeremiah Simbiken has also landed a one-match ban. The Papua New Guinea international received a Grade A late contact on the passer in their win over Warrington Wolves on Sunday, receiving one penalty point. He is now on 7.5 penalty points in total this season, which will now see him serve a one-match suspension.

Simbikien’s Castleford teammates Alex Mellor and Joe Stimson have also been charged. Back-rower Mellor was handed three penalty points and a fine for a Grade B head contact charge in their win over Warrington, taking him to four penalty points for the year. Stimson, meanwhile, received his first penalty point of the year for a Grade A late contact on the passer, with no further action being taken.

Elsewhere, Catalans Dragons prop Franck Maria was given three penalty points and a fine for a Grade B head contact charge in their defeat to Hull KR on Saturday night. He is now on 5.5 penalty points for the year, which takes him to the brink of picking up a suspension. The Dragons travel to the Brick Community Stadium to face Wigan this Friday night.

Match Review Panel sanctions following Round 19 of Super League

Matty Laidlaw (Hull FC) – Opposition: Wigan Warriors – Grade B Dangerous Contact – Fine – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 4

Isaiah Vagana (Wakefield Trinity) – Opposition: Huddersfield Giants – Grade C Dangerous Throw/Lift – 1 match suspension – Penalty Points: 5 – Total Penalty Points: 8

Franck Maria (Catalans Dragons) – Opposition: Hull KR – Grade B Head Contact – Fine – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 5.5

Alex Mellor (Castleford Tigers) – Opposition: Warrington Wolves – Grade B Head Contact – Fine – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 4

Joe Stimson (Castleford Tigers) – Opposition: Warrington Wolves – Grade A Late contact on passer – No further action – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 1

Jeremiah Simbiken (Castleford Tigers) – Opposition: Warrington Wolves – Grade A Late contact on passer – 1 match suspension – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 7.5

Total Penalty Points are Total Points in the previous 12 months