Super League disciplinary: The match review panel sanctions from Round 22

Jared Waerea-Hargreaves in action for Hull KR

Hull KR prop Jared Waerea-Hargreaves has landed a two-match ban by the Rugby Football League’s match review panel, with three Super League players charged following Round 22.

Waerea-Hargreaves has been handed a Grade C charge of striking following an incident during Hull KR’s 10-6 win over Wigan Warriors at the Brick Community Stadium on Friday night.

The New Zealand international made contact with the head of Wigan prop Tyler Dupree during the game, which forced Dupree to leave the field for a head injury assessment that he subsequently passed. The incident was not penalised at the time, nor put on report, but the match review panel have charged Waerea-Hargreaves for it.

The Kiwi’s Grade C charge results in five penalty points being placed on his disciplinary record, taking him above the threshold for a two-match ban and up to 13.5 points over the last 12 months.

It means that Waerea-Hargreaves will miss two big games against fellow top-four opposition in Leeds Rhinos and St Helens, with Hull KR deciding against appealing the charge, meaning he will sit out the next fortnight of action.

Meanwhile, Huddersfield Giants man Taane Milne has also landed a one-match suspension after being charged with making ‘foul and abusive language towards match officials’ in their defeat to St Helens on Sunday, for which he was sin-binned at the time.

The five penalty points take Milne’s personal tally to nine points over the last 12 months, meaning the Fiji international receives a one-match suspension, which rules him out of Sunday’s game against Warrington Wolves.

The other player charged this week is Catalans Dragons forward Tevita Pangai Jr, who has been given a Grade B charge of making late contact on a passer during the defeat to his future employers Warrington last time out.

However, the Tonga international has avoided a ban, with the three penalty points taking his tally to 5.5, just under the threshold to warrant a one-match suspension.

There were no charges for any Wigan players following the top-of-the-table clash with Hull KR in Round 22.

Match Review Panel sanctions following Round 22 of Super League

Jared Waerea-Hargreaves (Hull KR) – Opposition: Wigan Warriors – Grade C Striking with hand, arm, elbow or shoulder – ball carrier – 2 match suspension – Penalty Points: 5 – Total Penalty Points: 13.5

Taane Milne (Huddersfield Giants) – Opposition: St Helens – Grade C Foul and abusive language towards Match Officials – 1 match suspension and a fine – Penalty Points: 5 – Total Penalty Points: 9

Tevita Pangai Jr (Catalans Dragons) – Opposition: Warrington Wolves – Grade B Late contact on passer – Fine – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 5.5

Total Penalty Points are Total Points in the previous 12 months

Matt Peet’s Warriors are next in action on Sunday at the Brick Community Stadium against Wakefield Trinity, who are currently sat just outside the top six play-off spots with five rounds of the regular campaign remaining. Wigan, meanwhile, will aim to secure a top-two finish, with the guarantee of a home semi-final in the play-offs.