Ethan Havard of Wigan Warriors

Wigan Warriors are set to be without key prop Ethan Havard for their trip to Catalans Dragons this weekend through suspension.

The England international has received a one-match suspension in the latest disciplinary charges from the Rugby Football League’s match review panel following Round 23 of Super League.

Havard received a Grade C head contact charge after he was sin-binned for a high tackle on Wakefield Trinity winger Lachlan Walmsley in Wigan’s 44-2 win at the Brick Community Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The 24-year-old has been handed five penalty points, which takes him to 6.5 in total, surpassing the threshold for a one-match ban. As a result, Havard will miss the Warriors’ trip to Perpignan this weekend, with Matt Peet’s side facing Catalans Dragons on Saturday evening.

Meanwhile, Wakefield forward Josh Griffin was handed three penalty points – his first of the year – for Grade B late contact on the passer in Trinity’s defeat at Wigan, whilst being handed a fine.

Elsewhere, Salford Red Devils youngster Finley Yates has received a further three penalty points for Grade B other contrary behaviour in their defeat to Leigh Leopards on Friday night.

Due to his previous disciplinary record, the Wales international will now serve a three-match ban, with just four rounds of the regular season remaining, having previously served a six-match ban after pleading guilty to using unacceptable language during a Reserves game against Leigh in May.

Yates was going to miss this Friday’s game against Warrington Wolves anyway, having failed a head injury assessment in Salford’s defeat to Leigh.

The other six charges in Super League following Round 23 can be found below...

Match review panel sanctions following Round 23 of Super League

Jack Ashworth (Hull FC) - opposition: St Helens - Grade A other contrary behaviour - penalty points: 1 - total penalty points: 5 - fine

Finley Yates (Salford Red Devils) - opposition: Leigh Leopards - Grade B other contrary behaviour - penalty points: 3 - total penalty points: 21 - three-match suspension and fine

Ethan O’Neill (Leigh Leopards) - opposition: Salford Red Devils - Grade A head contact - penalty points: 1 - total penalty points: 2.5 - no further action

Aaron Pene (Leigh Leopards) - opposition: Salford Red Devils - Grade A other contrary behaviour - penalty points: 1 - total penalty points: 1 - no further action

Toby Warren (Salford Red Devils) - opposition: Leigh Leopards - Grade B head contact - penalty points: 3 - total penalty points: 3 - fine

Jez Litten (Hull KR) - opposition: Leeds Rhinos - Grade A head contact - penalty points: 1 - total penalty points: 5.5 - fine

Fenton Rogers (Huddersfield Giants) - opposition: Warrington Wolves - Grade A late contact on passer - penalty points: 1 - total penalty points: 1 - no further action

Josh Griffin (Wakefield Trinity) - opposition: Wigan Warriors - Grade B late contact on passer - penalty points: 3 - total penalty points: 3 - fine

Ethan Havard (Wigan Warriors) - opposition: Wakefield Trinity - Grade C head contact - penalty points: 5 - total penalty points: 6.5 - one-match suspension

Total Penalty Points are Total Points in the previous 12 months