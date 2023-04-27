The Leigh Leopards winger has won multiple honours throughout his career- including two Super League Grand Finals and two Challenge Cups during his time with Wigan Warriors.

As he looks ahead to his testimonial, Charnley admits his desire to succeed is still strong.

“I’m looking forward to it,” he said.

Josh Charnley has been granted a testimonial year for 2024

“I feel lucky to have been granted one- especially for 12 months.

“It’s a massive honour and I’m looking forward to getting stuck into it.

“I’ll be speaking to a few of the boys who have done it to find out what works and what doesn’t.

“I’ve been lucky enough in my career to be part of a team that won loads of medals and appeared in finals, so it’s nice to see people appreciating it.

Josh Charnley is currently with Leigh Leopards

“I do feel a little bit old, but in my mind I’m still 21. I’m beating all the young kids.”

Charnley marked his competitive debut with a try against Hull KR back in 2010.

The following year, he became a regular in Michael Maguire’s Wigan side, and started- and scored- in the 2011 Challenge Cup final.

Charnley states he had to work incredibly hard on his way to the first team.

“I just started playing with all my mates down at Chorley Panthers," he added.

“I didn’t know it’d be a career, but I just wanted to make a good go of it.

“I tried for years to get into Wigan, but at that time they only accepted two kids from outside of the postcode, so it took me a while.

“I was actually released from a development course at one point, before getting picked up again.

“I wanted to prove them wrong, and I was lucky enough to go back there and conquer it.

“I’m dead competitive, so I managed to finally get a first team contract.

“I couldn't have imagined what I’ve gone on to do because there were that many players in the squad who were internationals or ex-NRL.

“I didn’t think I’d get the opportunity to keep my spot, but I was driven to play week in, week out.

“I was lucky to be part of a team that was well-coached.

“The culture of the club was unreal, and it’s still like that there to this day.

“It showed Wigan were heading in the right direction, and that system is the reason why they’re so successful.

“As well as the highlights, some of the lows probably standout from my career.

“I got dropped from the 2015 final, so I was more determined to come back and prove them wrong.

“You get a lot thrown at you, but people only see you on the pitch for 80 minutes.

“They don’t see what you do outside of rugby, so it does make you more driven.”

Charnley took some time out of rugby league in 2016, as he switched codes to join Sale Sharks.

Despite things not going the way he had hoped in union, the 31-year-old still has no regrets over making the move.

“I had opportunities to go overseas as well,” he noted.

“Then my missus fell pregnant, and it was one of those where I didn’t want to fly to the other side of the world, but I still wanted to try something new.

“It’s always good to test yourself.

“I had never played rugby union before, but I had an opportunity to give it a crack.

“I gave it a good go but I just didn’t get looked after or coached over there.

“They just left me out to hang a little bit and that’s why I made the decision to come back to league.

“I still would’ve regretted it more by not going.

“People said I went for the money, but it wasn’t about that. It was just to test myself.

“There were no big changes, it was about learning a new code and building friendships along the way.”

Charnley has been in exceptional form so far this season, with 12 tries to his name in the opening 10 rounds.

The winger hopes his performances will earn him another England call-up at some point, despite Shaun Wane opting for youth for the mid-season international against France.

“It’s good to represent your country,” he said.

“I’ve had some good tours with the lads over in Australia and New Zealand.

“It’s good to put that jersey on because you make your family and friends proud.

“I’ve not shut the door on playing again. I’m enjoying my rugby at the minute.

“Last year was difficult for me, on and off the field, but Lammy (Adrian Lam) has got the best out of me now.

“I feel like I’m a young kid again. I’m competing hard and beating everyone. I’m probably the fittest and the strongest I’ve ever been.