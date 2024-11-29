Supporters banned following play-off clash between Warriors and Leigh with statement issued

Leigh Leopards have issued a statement following a pyrotechnics incident at the Brick Community Stadium during the Super League semi-final fixture against Wigan Warriors in October.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following an extensive investigation, the Leopards identified and interviewed a total of 10 people in connection with the incident. A total of seven supporters have been issued a suspended six-month ban as a result.

In addition, two people have also been issued with full one-year bans and another with an indefinite ban, the club confirmed on Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two Leigh supporters have been issued with full one-year bans and another with an indefinite ban for use of pyrotechnics at the Brick Community Stadium

Leigh added in a statement: “The club would like to remind supporters that pyrotechnics are prohibited in stadiums and are against the stadium, club and RFL policies.

“For the safety of all, we remind supporters that Leigh Leopards will not tolerate the use of any pyrotechnics at fixtures both at home or away and we will impose sanctions for a breach of these regulations.

“The club would like to place on record its thanks to the authorities, Wigan Warriors and its supporters for supporting the investigation.

“We look forward to focusing on the 2025 season ahead and trust that supporters will enjoy another fantastic season safely for the enjoyment of all.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the field, Matt Peet’s Wigan Warriors dominated Adrian Lam’s Leopards 38-0 to reach the Grand Final, going on to win the competition with a 9-2 Old Trafford triumph over Hull KR to complete a historic Grand Slam.

A Battle of the Borough encounter between Wigan and Leigh will kick-off the 2025 Super League campaign on Thursday, February 13 at the Brick Community Stadium.