'Take my money' - Social media reacts to superhero-inspired Wigan Warriors 2025 away kit
As with the club’s 2025 home shirt, revealed earlier this month, the design features principal partner Greenmount Projects on the front of the shirt. Likewise, the five World Club Challenge stars appear on the back of the neck.
Shirts are now in stock at Robin Park, with online sales also open.
Here’s how social media reacted on Wednesday:
@nickofwigan: ‘Quality strip.’
@mattyporter1: ‘That kit is beautiful. Take my money.’
@TheWiganWay: ‘Like that.’
@TryTimePodcast: ‘Okay whilst there’s a lot about Wigan I dislike as a Rhino, this is not one of them! One of the shirts of the season so far.’
@angelacoats4: ‘I love it.’
The shirt also received some mixed reviews following the unveiling...
@Aileen59447758: ‘Errrr not sure. Not wowing me but it’s ok. May grow on me.’
@yicker: ‘Need convincing.’
@Craig_haz: ‘Decent enough but I preferred last season’s away shirt.’
