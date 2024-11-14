'Take my money' - Social media reacts to superhero-inspired Wigan Warriors 2025 away kit

By Josh McAllister
Published 14th Nov 2024, 11:42 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2024, 11:48 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Wigan Warriors unveiled their 2025 away kit on Wednesday, with a superhero-inspired theme ahead of their title-defending Super League campaign.

As with the club’s 2025 home shirt, revealed earlier this month, the design features principal partner Greenmount Projects on the front of the shirt. Likewise, the five World Club Challenge stars appear on the back of the neck.

Read More
Wigan Warriors 2025 home kit a big hit with supporters: ‘Might be the nicest we’...

Shirts are now in stock at Robin Park, with online sales also open.

Abbas Miski models Wigan Warriors' 2025 away kitAbbas Miski models Wigan Warriors' 2025 away kit
Abbas Miski models Wigan Warriors' 2025 away kit

Here’s how social media reacted on Wednesday:

@nickofwigan: ‘Quality strip.’

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

@TomStirk1992: ‘Beauty that. Kappa have done some good work with Wigan shirts.’

@mattyporter1: ‘That kit is beautiful. Take my money.’

@TheWiganWay: ‘Like that.’

@TryTimePodcast: ‘Okay whilst there’s a lot about Wigan I dislike as a Rhino, this is not one of them! One of the shirts of the season so far.’

@angelacoats4: ‘I love it.’

The shirt also received some mixed reviews following the unveiling...

@Aileen59447758: ‘Errrr not sure. Not wowing me but it’s ok. May grow on me.’

@yicker: ‘Need convincing.’

@Craig_haz: ‘Decent enough but I preferred last season’s away shirt.’

Related topics:BeautySuper LeagueWiganRobin Park

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice