Hull KR captain Elliot Minchella (left) and Wigan Warriors skipper Liam Farrell (right) at the Grand Final media day

Our panel of Warriors experts look ahead to Saturday’s Super League Grand Final against Hull KR, predicting the key battles, full-time outcome and who will claim the Rob Burrow Award…

David Bailey:

So here we are. What started in mid-February and that thrilling 1-0 defeat to Leigh, the night that the players have been working hard for, is finally here. A repeat of last season’s Grand Final. The top two are doing battle again. Will it be treble-chasing Hull KR or three-peat chasing Wigan Warriors? Both sides are virtually full strength, and another great crowd should draw the season to a close.

Battle number one is the obvious one. Bevan French v Mikey Lewis. Arguably, each side’s star player. This battle obviously was the decider last season, Lewis just missed out on a try because of a knock on from a high kick, whilst French did what French does, ironically evading Lewis on his way to a memorable Grand Final-winning try that sealed the quadruple. French has looked hungry and dangerous following his lay-off, and I think he is the key to a Warriors win.

Hull KR coach Willie Peters

Battle number two is a battle of positions rather than a specific player. The hooking role will be vital for each team’s go-forward. Wigan have the irresistible force and the immovable object in Kruise Leeming and Brad O’Neill. When defence is the priority, O’Neill does his stints, and whilst he has an eye for a dummy half scoot, it is Leeming’s runs that catch the eye when he is introduced. Hull KR, on the other hand, well, I am absolutely certain that Micky McIlorum will feature. It will be a huge roll of the dice for Willie Peters as he hasn’t played in two months. He can’t be match fit, but I think the bigger benefit will be the ability to rest Jez Litten in what will be a high-intensity game. Whichever hookers get the roll on will give their team a great platform.

Battle number three is a curveball. I could have gone for the scrum halves, but I don’t think that battle will be as closely contested. The weather is looking relatively dry, so the kicking games may not be as important. My third battle is Sam Walters v Jared Waerea-Hargreaves. JWH gets to end his career on his terms under the bright lights after Hull KR somehow managed to get a Grade C charge overturned completely. That suits me, though, as Kelepi Tanginoa, who is likely to miss out, has much better stats in every metric against Wigan – more tackles, more carries and more metres. Whilst JWH’s experience may be necessary in a team that only has Super League Grand Final winners courtesy of Wigan products (Tom Davies, Oliver Gildart and McIlorum), they may be negating some on-field ability to fit him in. Walters has been a revelation since returning. Matt Peet has found his X Factor in the pack. Walters starts off in the second-row and then moves into the front-row so that Junior Nsemba can have an impact, and a middle can take a well-earned break. His form has been sensational, and I would argue he has been our best forward in this run of six consecutive victories.

In terms of a score prediction, I am going to put myself out there. Grand Finals have been cagey affairs for a few years now, but Wigan’s form in the last six weeks makes me think they are itching to let loose. Hull KR, on the other hand, have been patchy at best. They conceded two tries to a St Helens attack that even their own fans have been critical of. I think Wigan will win by 14 points with a rough score of 20-6. I can see the Warriors’ defence being even tighter, and French and Jai Field will have an influence.

Finally, the Rob Burrow award. I have toyed with it for a short while, and I think it will finally be Harry Smith’s time to grab the limelight, with an Ashes series upon us, and all eyes watching his and Lewis’ form from an England perspective. I expect the conditions to suit Smith in getting his kicking game spot on. Hull KR will throw everything for the first 20-30 minutes, and I think Smith’s boot will be crucial to get us a leg up with field position. Of course, if French or Field cut through the defensive lines and cause some havoc, they will probably pip him, but for me, it’s Harry’s time to shine.

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet

Darren Wrudd:

Oh my goodness, what a prospect we have in store with a repeat of last year’s Grand Final and the two most consistent teams to battle it out for the honours again. I think the game could be won and lost with some individual battles amongst the squads, and I have selected three pairings to look out for.

I simply must start at the back and the battle of the fullbacks. Arthur Morgue is a livewire and gets involved often with play, hanging around the ruck for possible offloads and runs a really good line. His weakness, though, I think when it comes to making a break, is not having that lethal side step like Field. The diminutive Frenchman can certainly score, but is so off the cuff that he does not have backup and needs to try taking on the line – good luck with that, as our last line of defence is the silky-skilled Field. He is quicker off the mark and can leave tired opposition so flat-footed that it often makes me chuckle to see his sidestep. He shows the opposition the sideline with enough space to tempt them and cuts them down mercilessly. But it is often his energy management that catches my eye. Running a ball out of yardage, he will concede to the tackle and rather than waste stamina by fighting with a lump of a prop forward, he accepts the tackle and plays on. This helps keep him fresh, and when he bursts through with support from French, Smith or Liam Marshall, he looks electric and must scare the opposition defence to bits.

Further up the field, we have the generals, not that is to say Lewis and French – I am talking about Tyrone May and Smith. May is a huge player for KR, from his tactical kicking to running with the ball in hand. He structures most of what they do and dominates the midfield distribution. It is key to our success that we manage him well and do not allow him room to move. However, that is easier said than done at the best of times, and they will certainly be thinking the same about Smith. I suspect a large part of their plan will revolve around shutting down Smith’s kicking game. He has worked so hard on that skill, and I hope the Wigan fans can see that he totally controls what we do from play to play and is hugely influential in any success that we enjoy. Leigh put a large effort into kick pressure in the semi-final and Harry made a couple of errors, which, for a lesser player might have affected his game, but not our H. Keeping a calm head is important for him as he can be prone to lash out in reaction to foul play against him, but with his game face on, I would have him over any other number seven in Super League.

Hull KR star Mikey Lewis

I think the game will, on the technical side of things, hinge largely on controlled distribution of the ball, and whilst the wingers and halves can often get the plaudits, the last head-to-head I think will be crucial will be the number 13s. Loose forward is a constant link between the pack and the backs, and Hull KR have their talismanic Elliot Minchella to rely on. A fierce competitor and hard runner of the ball, he offers a slightly different game to our own Kaide Ellis.

Minchella plays like an extra mobile ball-playing prop forward and offers real punch through the middle, but Ellis has, in my opinion, a much better rugby brain. Yes, he can run a ball in hard and takes his fair share of the tackle count too, but it is his organisation and communication that sets him apart. Often being a direct connection to what the next planned move is and executing the plan with the right pass or running the ball into the right area. In any other team, he would be the captain and command huge respect from his teammates and coaching staff for the difference he makes to a game. So very often he goes under the radar, and that’s okay, as fans we understand and appreciate the hard work that these lads put in.

So all things being equal, I don’t think it will be a big points difference, and it would be arrogant to say so, but I do think we will come out on top and possibly by a 12-point difference. We have too many special players who are singing from the same hymn sheet, from French to Patrick Mago, from Marshall to Luke Thompson, and some special understanding that playing in a settled squad brings with it. Come the final whistle, who will have shone the brightest and take home the Rob Burrow Award for the man of the match? There are certainly several contenders for a big game, but rather than select based on the fancy moves and the odd big play, I hope they select the player who has had the biggest contribution to the win, and if recent performance is anything to go on, I would say Smith is up there with a huge shout.

So this is it, the final chance of glory for the squad this year… Good luck lads, thank you for a brilliant year so far, and I hope you come back with our trophy again.

Wigan Warriors hooker Brad O'Neill at Old Trafford

Glynn Bradshaw:

Well, here we are, just days away from a Grand Final and the chance of a three-peat. This hardly seemed possible mid-season when we looked very vulnerable, however, the return of French has seen us finish the season strongly and pits first against second in what promises to be an intriguing end-of-season finale at Old Trafford.

The game throws up a number of head-to-head battles, the most obvious one being French against Lewis, both Man of Steel winners, and both vital to their teams’ chances of winning, both capable of moments of brilliance, which could ultimately define the result.

Another head-to-head battle is the battle of the two packs – the winner of the forward battle usually allows their team to get on the front foot and allows the respective backs the freedom to express themselves and post points.

Finally, I think the head-to-head battle of the benches could be an interesting one – how and when substitutes are deployed – and who makes the biggest contribution in defence and attack or both, from the bench.

I’m not usually one for making predictions, but fingers crossed, Wigan can maintain their current form. Defence once again is the key, I think, for us to win the game. We need to score first and hopefully dominate from there… Field position is vital, complete high and minimise errors. Wigan by six for me.

Luke Thompson of Wigan Warriors at the Grand Final media day

Rob Burrow Award winner? I’m going to avoid the obvious and go for Walters. I think he will play big minutes, and his form has been good all year on return from injury. He has become a key member of the Warriors’ pack, and we are lucky to have him. I think he will have a big game.

Another season that has absolutely flown by and I’m so happy for it to be ending at Old Trafford, and will be even happier if we can end up as victors once again! It is a good forecast weather-wise, so hopefully the dry track and conditions will suit us, and we can stop the Robins from completing the treble. Come on the Warriors!