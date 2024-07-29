Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Four players at Wigan Warriors still remain without a contract for the 2025 season. We take a look at those and assess their current positions at The Brick Community Stadium.

Willie Isa

Turning 36 ahead of next season, you might have assumed this year would be the last for veteran back-rower Willie Isa.

However, his long-term injury may provide the motivation to go for one more season in cherry and white – although it may also see the decision to retire, with it currently unknown if he will feature again this year.

Four players remain off-contract at Wigan Warriors at the end of the 2024 season

Isa is currently on a long road to recovery after suffering a fracture dislocation injury to his ankle in April.

The one-time Samoa international has been a workhorse across his time at the Warriors, and his right-edge defence is something to be commended for.

His injury has since opened the door for academy product Junior Nsemba to showcase his talent in the first-team, and a starting shirt won’t be far off for the 20-year-old.

If 2024 is to be the last for Isa, it would be no surprise if he stayed at the club in some form of backroom staff role – but of course, let’s not rule out the potential of him playing elsewhere in 2025, too.

Jacob Douglas made his first-team debut earlier this year against Warrington Wolves

Mike Cooper

It’s likely that 2024 will be the last in at the Cherry & Whites for Mike Cooper.

Love Rugby League revealed earlier in May that the 35-year-old was one of several Super League players who had been informed they would not be offered a new deal at their existing clubs.

The England international has unfortunately struggled with injuries since his move to the club, currently stood down on head injury protocols.

He missed the majority of the 2023 campaign due to an horrific ACL blow on Good Friday, while he also suffered a knee injury against Penrith Panthers in the World Club Challenge.

Speaking earlier in May, the experienced prop had yet to decide whether he would play on or not in 2025 - but would be a handy pick-up for a lot of clubs, both in and outside of the Super League competition, with more than 300 games worth of experience across NRL, Super League and on the international stage.

Ryan Hampshire

Ryan Hampshire previously acknowledged that he is playing for his future at The Brick Community Stadium, as the utility outside-back remains without a deal beyond the current campaign.

The 29-year-old brings versatility, able to cover a range of positions across the back-line, but has found himself low on the pecking order at Wigan in recent weeks, with young Jack Farrimond given his opportunities in the first-team with Bevan French and Jai Field currently sidelined through respective injuries.

Hampshire rejoined the Warriors ahead of 2023, but has made just nine senior appearances under Matt Peet.

Jacob Douglas

There is an option for an extra year in the winger’s current contract at the Warriors.

He is among a crop of highly-rated youngsters rising through the ranks at Wigan, having made his debut in the victory over Warrington Wolves this year at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.