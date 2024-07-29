Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wigan Warriors have confirmed that they have recalled prop forward Sam Eseh from his loan spell at Leeds Rhinos.

As first reported by Yorkshire Evening Post, the 20-year-old has returned to his parent club ahead of the busy August schedule that includes three games in 10 days - beginning Thursday with a home clash against Huddersfield Giants.

The former Wakefield Trinity prop made five appearances for the Headingley Stadium outfit, including three starts in the front-row, gaining valuable experience as he returns to Matt Peet’s squad.

Sam Eseh has been recalled by Wigan Warriors, while fellow forward Tiaki Chan remains on loan at Hull FC

Wigan suffered a concerning blow to Brad O’Neill during the 40-4 defeat to Warrington Wolves, with the star number nine going down untouched before being assisted from the field.

Veteran prop Mike Cooper also continues to be monitored following his failed head injury assessment against Leigh Leopards at the start of July, and the 35-year-old England international has not featured since.

Kruise Leeming recently returned to Wigan’s 21-man squad for the first time since suffering an ankle injury in the 36-0 win over London Broncos, while it is hoped that superstar full-back Jai Field will also be back in contention soon.

Rising hooker Tom Forber is closing in on full fitness, while Bevan French’s timeframe remains the same following his hamstring injury in the lead-up to the derby against St Helens.

Meanwhile, it has been confirmed that Tiaki Chan’s loan deal at Hull FC has not ended.

The France international was not included in Simon Grix’s match day squad to take on Catalans Dragons in Round 19, and Chan instead featured for Wigan’s Reserves against Wakefield Trinity.