Tributes flood in for ex-Wigan Warriors, St Helens, Bradford Bulls and Leigh Centurions prop Bryn Hargreaves

Hargreaves was reported missing in January 2022 by his employer after he failed to arrive for work, which sparked a major search by police and tracker dogs in West Virginia.

And everyone's worst fears were confirmed over the weekend as the family announced the news on social media.

Bryn Hargreaves in action for St Helens against his hometown club Wigan

Hargreaves' hometown club were among the first to offer their condolences.

"Wigan Warriors are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former player, Bryn Hargreaves," read a statement.

"Bryn played prop in the Wigan Academy from 2002 after signing from Wigan St Patrick’s.

"He made his first team debut from the substitutes bench against Salford City Reds on July 11, 2004 with his full debut following against Harlequins on August 1 of that year.

"Given a two-year full-time contract with the Wigan Warriors in 2004, Hargreaves capped the season by being awarded the Under-21s Billie Joe Edwards and Craig Johnson Memorial Player of the Year trophy.

"After a spell on loan at Leigh Centurions, he went on to play for St Helens and Bradford Bulls before announcing his early retirement from the sport in 2012.

"Bryn, Heritage No.966, made 33 appearances for the club across his two-year stint in cherry and white.

"Our thoughts are with this family and friends at this sad time."

St Helens also issued a statement.

It read: "St Helens RFC are deeply saddened to learn about the passing of Saint #1166, former prop forward, Bryn Hargreaves.

"Bryn joined the Red V from the 2007 season, making his debut away at Huddersfield on February 4 off the interchange bench.

"Over his four seasons with the club, he would make 115 appearances, playing in our victories over Brisbane Broncos in the 2007 World Club Challenge, and Hull FC at Wembley in the 2008 Challenge Cup final.

"A fan favourite, Bryn was a popular player with supporters and team-mates alike.

"The club would like to send our most heartfelt thoughts to his family and friends at this sad time."

St Helens chairman Eamonn McManus said: “It is with great sadness that we hear of the death of our former player Bryn Hargreaves.

“Our thoughts and prayers are very much with his family at this incredibly difficult time.

"They have also had to deal with a prolonged period of stress prior to this awful news.

“Bryn was extremely well liked and respected by his team-mates and by all involved with the club during his four seasons with us from 2007 to 2010.

“He was very much part of the great Saints team of that era and was a World Club Challenge winner in 2007 and a Challenge Cup winner in 2008.

“It is a real tragedy that he has died at such a young age. He will be remembered with genuine warmth and with affection by us all.”

Bradford Bulls tweeted: "We are extremely saddened to learn the body of former player Bryn Hargreaves has been found.

"Our thoughts and condolences are with Bryn's family and friends at this difficult time."

The RFL tweeted: "The RFL sends its condolences to the friends & family of former @Saints1890, @OfficialBullsRL, @WiganWarriorsRL & @LeighLeopardsRL forward Bryn Hargreaves. Rest in peace, Bryn."

The official Super League account tweeted: "Our thoughts and well wishes are with the family and loved ones of former @Saints1890 Bryn Hargreaves."

Leeds Rhinos tweeted: “Sad news regarding former Wigan, St Helens and Bradford player Bryn Hargreaves. Our thoughts and prayers are with his friends and family at this sad time, rest in peace.”

Hull KR tweeted: Hull KR are saddened to learn of Bryn Hargreaves passing. The club's thoughts and deepest condolences are with Hargreaves' family and friends."

