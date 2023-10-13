Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After being released by Leeds Rhinos in 2020, Dupree almost turned his back on rugby league before spells with Oldham and Widnes in the Championship resparked his love for the game.

The now 23-year-old was given his Super League chance by Salford midway through the 2022 campaign and quickly established himself as one of the hottest prospects in the game.

Tyler Dupree of Wigan Warriors held up by George King of Hull KR during the Super League semi-final

And Wigan won the race for the highly sought-after England prop in a club record fee for Salford – and a deal that also saw Brad Singleton head to the Red Devils.

He was thrown straight into the action by head coach Matt Peet with a try-scoring debut against Leigh in the 44-18 win on home soil, and has made seven more appearances since.

Dupree’s next - the biggest game in his career as he prepares to make his Old Trafford debut.

“I’m not going to lie, there’s been times where I’ve just wanted to give it up and do other things, get a trade and go down that line and have a bit of fun on the weekends I suppose,” Dupree admits.

“I’ve sort of stuck with it, I’ve given myself a talk and decided this is what I want and everything that comes with it is a bonus.”

Dupree will be one of a handful of players preparing to make their first appearance at the Theatre of Dreams this Saturday, with four-time winner Liam Farrell set to lead the team out in front of a guaranteed crowd of more than 50,000.

The Halifax-born forward admitted he has leaned on club legend and current assistant Sean O’Loughlin for advice in the run-up to the big dance, with fellow Wigan icon Thomas Leuluai also enjoying his first season in the coaching ranks at the Warriors.

“It’s a really special group, individuals but collectively as well,” Dupree continued.

“It’s not often you get that, where you get a group of individuals who are as good separately as they are collectively as well.

“I think that’s what’s really good about this group and this team.

“There’s such a culture about this place and that really appeals to me and it’s something I’ve always wanted to be a part of.

“The culture is unbelievable and I wouldn’t have ever thought I’d ever be playing for Wigan. But just the culture itself is a big achievement and a big honour, so actually being at Wigan is still massive to me.

“Winning is in the culture of this club. A lot of people have done it here. I asked Sean O’Loughlin before the semi-final game what I should do because I felt that nervous but he just said play your own game and do what you do best.