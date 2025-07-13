Tyler Dupree in action for Wigan Warriors

Wigan Warriors prop Tyler Dupree is ‘finding form’ in his performances of late, and has earned praise for his willingness to learn and for his attitude towards self-development.

The 25-year-old delivered one of his best displays of the season so far in Wigan’s 30-10 win over Huddersfield Giants at the Brick Community Stadium on Friday evening.

Dupree bust six tackles from 11 carries as the Huddersfield defence struggled to contain his powerful carries, and he was rewarded for his efforts by getting on the scoresheet. He also registered 15 tackles.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Warriors coach Matt Peet said Dupree was ‘finding his flow’ and praised his attitude towards self-development.

"I’ve liked his game for a few weeks now,” Peet said of Dupree. “He’s working hard, he’s finding his flow with and without the ball.

"The season is a journey for every player as well as every team, and Tyler has had weeks where he has been disappointed with his game and his minutes, and he chose to look at himself, work hard and use the support he has got around him, and he is finding form.

"Other lads will go home tonight and wish they played a little better, but that’s what the week is for and next week.”

Peet made four changes for their clash with Huddersfield, mainly due to injuries, which saw homegrown duo Zach Eckersley and Jacob Douglas come in as a centre-wing pairing on the right edge.

Eckersley and Douglas know each other more than most, having grown up together playing their junior rugby for Oldham-based community club Waterhead before progressing through Wigan’s famed youth ranks, and then into the first-team.

"We had decisions to make about who played on what sides and who played where, and I think the familiarity they’ve got, the friendship they’ve got and the connection they’ve got from Waterhead makes it a natural one,” Peet said of Eckersley and Douglas.

"You look at that edge, Junior (Nsemba) has just turned 21, you’ve got them two (Eckersley and Douglas) there, and we had Jack (Farrimond) in there last week, so I think sometimes it goes unnoticed just how young some of these lads are.”