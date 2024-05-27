Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Warrington Wolves star half-back and England captain George Williams has received a one-match ban ahead of the top of the table Super League clash with Wigan Warriors.

Williams, 29, has been hit with a Grade B dangerous contact charge by the match review panel following his side’s 16-8 victory over Catalans Dragons.

It means he will miss Saturday’s Round 13 clash at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, although the two-time Wigan Grand Final winner will be available for the Challenge Cup showdown at Wembley the week later.

The two clubs may opt to rest some of their star players ahead of the Wembley Final on June 8, with Wigan boss Matt Peet coy on the subject when asked following the win at the Salford Community Stadium.

"The fact is, there’s two points on the line (next week against Warrington),” he said.

"We’ve got some decisions to make. We’ll see.”

Prop forward Liam Byrne will be available for the Super League fixture having served his two-match suspension following his sin-bin against Huddersfield Giants.

Duo Sam Walters and Kaide Ellis are also available for selection, having missed the recent 26-6 victory over Salford Red Devils due to their respective one-match bans.

Warrington star Williams is the only player to received a suspension following the latest round of action, with a further five players fined £250 due to respective charges.

Leigh pair Frankie Halton and Brad Dwyer have been charged for dangerous contact and a trip respectively following their win at the John Smith’s Stadium.