Widnes Vikings have confirmed the signing of another former Wigan Warriors youngster ahead of the 2024 Championship campaign.

Rhodri Lloyd will be joined by fellow former Wigan junior and ex-Swinton Lions team-mate Nick Gregson at Widnes Vikings in 2024 with the utility having penned a 12-month deal with the club.

Gregson made his professional debut with Wigan in 2016 and made 15 appearances for the Warriors across two seasons before joining Leigh in the second division.

Swinton’s Nick Gregson celebrating his try with teammates

He made his first appearance from the interchange bench against Leeds Rhinos during a 28-6 victory.

Having initially spent time on loan at Swinton, alongside spells with Oldham and Workington Town, Gregson made the permanent switch to the Lions in 2019.

Capable of playing in the halves, back-row and loose foward, the 27-year-old made 19 appearances in 2023 as the Heywood Road outfit ensured safety from the drop on the final day of the regular season.

He will link up with Allan Coleman once again at the DCBL Stadium in 2024, having also added former Swinton captain and Wigan youngster Lloyd for 2024 on a two-year deal.

“It wasn’t a hard decision to make the move really,” Gregson said.

"Swinton really felt like home for me but it was the right time to take up something new.

“Speaking with Allan Coleman and knowing what his plans are here made the decision a lot easier. I’ve got a good relationship with both himself and Tom Wood, and know how they want me to play.