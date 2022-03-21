Wigan amateur rugby roundup: Victories for Ince Rose Bridge and St Pats over the weekend

Callum Hughes crossed the line four times for the former, as they beat Hull Dockers 44-18.

Peter Valentine also went over for a brace, while Tommy Shaw and Chris Demings were on the scoresheet as well.

Meanwhile, Andy Gregory’s St Pats side overcame West Bowling 22-14, with Tyler Spence going over twice.

Orrell St James were one of the teams in action at the weekend

Taylor Hyland, David Thompson and Joe Prior all claimed one each.

It was another weekend to forget for St Judes in Division Two, as they lost 60-0 to Heworth on the road.

In the Premier Division of the North West Men’s League, Ashton Bears beat Halton Farnworth Hornets 18-10, with Joe Pilling, Tom Hopkins and Rob Sexton all going over.

Meanwhile, it was Orrell St James who came out on top in their game against Shevington Sharks.

Sean Findlow scored a brace, with Kieran O’Mara and Kye Siyani also on the scoresheet, while Andrew Beaney got a consolation for the visitors.

In Division One, Wigan St Cuthberts beat Chorley Panthers 12-6, as Adam Hunt and Barry Gregson both crossed the line for the travelling team.

Elsewhere, Hindley drew 26-26 with Bury Broncos.

Mercer scored a hat-trick for the Wigan side, while Fishwick was also on the scoresheet.

In Division Two, Wigan Spring View put in a strong performance against Salford City Roosters, as they came away 52-16 winners.