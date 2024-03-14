Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The two sides go head-to-head at the Salford Stadium on Thursday, 8:00pm, with Wigan currently sitting at the top of the table with a game in hand, remaining unbeaten in 2024.

Salford have claimed three wins from four, including the impressive win over St Helens.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liam Farrell is expecting a tough match against Salford Red Devils

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rowley has recently added ex-Wigan prop Gil Dudson to his squad for the second time, having enjoyed a successful two-year stint with the club across 2019-2020 before joining Catalans.

Joe Shorrocks and Amir Bourouh are also named in Salford’s squad for Thursday, with Cade Cust ruled out after failing his head injury assessment against the Saints.

Brad Singleton and Chris Hankinson have also picked-up knocks and will not feature.

“It amazed me when you heard people talking about how Salford were going to be near the bottom of the league and struggling - it’s one team I never thought would be struggling this year, they’ve got too many talented players,” Wigan skipper Farrell said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They’ve signed some talented players as well, so I knew they’d always be a threat and they’ve caused some people some trouble.

“I think with the comments people have made about them finishing near the bottom, it has given them extra motivation.

“We’ve seen what happened at the weekend against St Helens and we’re under no illusions that it’s going to be a very tough game.