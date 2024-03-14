Wigan captain Liam Farrell questions Salford Red Devils doubters with tough challenge expected
The two sides go head-to-head at the Salford Stadium on Thursday, 8:00pm, with Wigan currently sitting at the top of the table with a game in hand, remaining unbeaten in 2024.
Salford have claimed three wins from four, including the impressive win over St Helens.
Rowley has recently added ex-Wigan prop Gil Dudson to his squad for the second time, having enjoyed a successful two-year stint with the club across 2019-2020 before joining Catalans.
Joe Shorrocks and Amir Bourouh are also named in Salford’s squad for Thursday, with Cade Cust ruled out after failing his head injury assessment against the Saints.
Brad Singleton and Chris Hankinson have also picked-up knocks and will not feature.
“It amazed me when you heard people talking about how Salford were going to be near the bottom of the league and struggling - it’s one team I never thought would be struggling this year, they’ve got too many talented players,” Wigan skipper Farrell said.
“They’ve signed some talented players as well, so I knew they’d always be a threat and they’ve caused some people some trouble.
“I think with the comments people have made about them finishing near the bottom, it has given them extra motivation.
“We’ve seen what happened at the weekend against St Helens and we’re under no illusions that it’s going to be a very tough game.
“They’re a team who likes to throw the ball about and challenge you, we know we’re going to be challenged physically and they definitely move the ball tactically.”